Businesses unite at Hatfield Prison to build safer communities

Businesses from across South Yorkshire came together for a unique event at Doncaster’s Hatfield Prison aimed at tackling crime and creating safer communities in the region.

The exclusive Safer Communities, Stronger Business event was organised by South Yorkshire’s Giving Network (SYGN) - a collective of like-minded organisations and individuals passionate about giving back to their local area.

SYGN was set up by South Yorkshire’s Community Foundation (SYCF) to create a more resilient, healthier and stronger region through local giving.

Networkers from Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham and Sheffield convened at HM Prison Hatfield, which is a Category D (Open) men’s prison and Young Offenders Institution, to explore how businesses can play a role in reducing crime and creating safer communities.

Businesses tackle crime and safety at the Hatfield Prison event.

It is the first in a series of four regional SYGN events taking place throughout 2015.

Hatfield Prison is recognised as the best in the country, focusing on offering inmates work opportunities, training, and rehabilitation, aiming to eliminate the stigma associated with incarceration.

Guests heard from Mick Mills, governor of Hatfield, who emphasised the importance of building connections and supporting the training, rehabilitation, and skill development of prisoners. He showcased the immense talent within the workforce and how businesses can collaborate with them, highlighting the extraordinary potential of this often-overlooked resource.

Mick said: “The prisoners are very grateful for these opportunities - they’ll turn up every day, pick up other people’s shifts, they want to work.

Mick Mills, governor of HM Prison Hatfield addressing guests at the SYGN event.

“Sometimes it’s the only hope and opportunity they’ve been offered. It’s about seeing the person, not seeing the badge. Everyone, given the opportunity can turn a life and family around.”

Mark Burley, social value and partnership manager at Hull Citywide Partnership for Keepmoat Homes, highlighted some of his organisation’s innovative collaborations with prisons aimed at enhancing social value.

Mark said: “We need to start to break these cycles. If people get sustained employment within the first few months, the percentage that reoffends massively drops, because they have a purpose.

“Once you start to work with a prison service, and realise the amazing work they’re doing, it’s almost addictive. You see the potential business opportunities, but you also see the potential outcome of what you’re doing.”

Jack Kidder, responsible business manager for Henry Boot and chair of South Yorkshire’s Giving Network, said: “Events like this make me incredibly proud to support South Yorkshire’s Community Foundation, which is identifying the grittiest community issues and working out how to fix them.

“Through SYGN, we’re bringing together like-minded individuals, to create a supportive and informative network which supports social value goals and gives back to the region.”

As part of the Giving Network, businesses or individuals can directly fund community groups within South Yorkshire by donating to two exclusive funds - the Giving Network Distribution Fund and the Giving Network Endowment Fund - ensuring both immediate and long-term support for groups.

Rachael Farrell, who oversees South Yorkshire’s Giving Network, said: “We’d like to thank Mick Mills, Mark Burley and Jack Kidder for helping us to deliver a truly inspiring event.

“The energy in the room was fantastic and it was brilliant to see how many opportunities were identified for members to unlock social value in this space.”

SYCF is the region’s largest local grant giving charity and last year awarded more than £1.7m to more than 400 community groups and organisations. Since 1986, the Community Foundation has given out almost £40m in grassroots grants.

For more information about joining the network or to find out about future events, visit www.sycf.org.uk.