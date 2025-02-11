Businesses have pledged to do more with a unique college after a hard-hitting conference lifted the lid on what makes a neurodivergent workforce so special.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Specialists from Harrison College, Doncaster, students and parents persuaded more than 100 delegates of the need to ‘remove labels, break stereotypes and change lives’.

The college was founded six years ago by Gemma Peebles to provide young people with autism and social, emotional and mental health issues the vital skills they need for work and adulthood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The inaugural conference, held at the Hilton Garden Inn, Doncaster, featured interactive workshops, graduate and employer panels, roundtable discussions and neurodiversity in the workplace training.

Delegates at the conference.

Gemma said: “Judging by the response from the business community the benefits of giving neurodivergent students a chance are now clear to see. We have had numerous offers of internships, work experience, careers advice, requests for neurodivergent training, mentoring, advice on CVs and interview techniques, talks and workshops, which is amazing.

“Everyone can see the impact we are having and what our young people can do. By working together, we can actively change the stereotypes, break down the barriers and create an inclusive and compassionate world for all young people not just neurodivergent.”

The conference was opened by Bobby Beevers, a racing broadcaster and chairman of Autism in Racing, whose daughter Sophia was diagnosed with autism in the pandemic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His community interest company now runs more than 50 autism friendly race days at ten courses around the country.

Harrison College founder and principal Gemma Peebles.

He told delegates: “One thing that is frightening and needs to change is that under 30 per cent of people with autism are in some kind of work – that is discrimination. It’s the lowest of any mental disability and I think that it is an absolute disgrace. We need to change the way of

thinking and work together. Autistic people are human beings and have dreams as well.”

Gemma told the conference that there were 700,000 people in the UK diagnosed with autism, one in 100 people, and many more undiagnosed. With so few in employment this meant the cost to the country was £23bn in terms of support and lost earnings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They are amazing people and we need to change the stereotypes around them,” she said.

“With the right interventions, support and employment opportunities they can contribute to society.

“It’s not just a moral imperative, it is a strategic advantage with clear business benefits. They think about things differently, drive innovation and creativity and make you reflect on yourself and the way you operate. They bring a unique perspective and problem-solving skills.”

Dan Fell, CEO of Doncaster Chamber of Commerce, said the region needed young people with a work ethic, a desire to fit in and who believed in what businesses wanted to achieve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We need mucker-inners and Harrison College brings diversity and choice to the system,” he said. “We also need disruptors and agitators in the system and Gemma brings that.”

Two Harrison College graduates and their mothers also addressed the conference. Nathaniel Blair now works for That Cyber Security Company identifying hacker and scamming risks.

He said: “It was very rigid at school and I got lumped in with others and put in a room. Harrison College took time to figure out my skills and strengths and got to know me.”

His mother Victoria added: “We had a rough time at school. He was not in a good place. Life before Harrison College was a constant battle. Everything that had been a barrier was simply taken away by the college and the difference in him was incredible. The dark cloud has gone,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

my stress levels have dropped and we enjoy our time together. Our children are amazing, we just need the right support.”

Will Smith was among the first cohort to graduate in 2020. He now works for St Leger Homes. He said: “I didn’t fit in at school and truly felt Harrison College was the place for me.”

His mother Sally added: “At school he lacked confidence and self-esteem and the college was a breath of fresh air. The key is to listen, to get to know them and make adjustments.”

Delegates also heard from employers who had taken on college students as interns including Jessica Beverley, of Doncaster Racecourse, Buzz Mason, of CBM Logix, and Paul Moore, of CEVA Logistics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They heard too about the life struggles of the ‘neurodiversity in the workplace’ panel that comprised Clynton Johnson, of The Charity Hub, Daniel Pidcock, of Orb Recruitment, and Lewis Smith, of Multi Web Marketing.

And Harrison College SENDCOs Sean Glossop and Helen Weeks hosted a workshop on handling neurodiversity in the workplace.

For more information on Harrison College visit www.harrisoncollege.co.uk, email [email protected] or [email protected], or phone 01302 540495.