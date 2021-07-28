The hotly contested football competition is the first in a series of planned sporting events organised by Doncaster Business For the Community which will take place throughout 2021.

Following the postponement of the charitable organisation’s packed fundraising programme last year, the Community Cup saw the Business All Stars go head-to-head with Commercial Legends in a hotly contested football match which took place in front of 400 spectators at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Each of the 38 participants represented local businesses and were put through their paces in a rigorous training programme which began in March.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matt Harriman scoring the winning goal for the Business All Stars. Pictures by Heather King

The match saw the Commercial Legends take an early lead when Shane Evans-Booth fired into the top corner of the net with a sensational strike.

Evans-booth doubled the Legends’ advantage, knocking the ball into an open net following a mix up in the All Star’s defence.

However, the lead would prove to be short lived. A foul on Muhamet Gashi gave the All Stars a precious lifeline when referee Andy Hogg pointed to the penalty spot.

All Stars’ midfielder Harry Middleton coolly converted and midfielder Matt Webb levelled the score.

The Business Allstars lifting the trophy

Honours even at half time: 2-2.

With both teams making a number of changes the second half proved to be an equally closely contended battle. Evans-Booth narrowly missed out on his elusive hat trick when his shot hit the post.

But the second half belonged to the All Stars. Harry Middleton inspired an All Stars fight back when his free kick found Ryan Ambler, before the veteran of several previous finals Matt Harriman headed home to give the All Stars a well-earned victory.

Full time score: All Stars 4, Commercial Legends 2

With more than £7,000 raised on the day, the real winners were Doncaster’s charities and community-led organisations.

Two donations of £3,500 were presented to mental health charity Doncaster Mind and Active Fusion, an organisation which strives to engage young people in physical activities. The remainder of the funds will be used to support a range of grass-roots community initiatives across the borough.

Applications are now open to take part in its inaugural angling competition in August as well as its popular Community Vase cricket tournament which will return in September .

Anthony Temperton, Director, KAT Communications and a trustee of DB4C said: “Following a hiatus in 2020 when all planned activities were forced to be put on hold as a result of Covid-19, this year’s Community Cup was a memorable event which not only gave members of the local business community a chance to be put through their paces on the pitch, but one which will help to support the work of a number of good causes within the borough.

“Before the event took place we had hoped it would raise approximately £5,000 for local good causes and I'm thrilled that we were able to exceed this target and kick off our annual sporting calendar in style.”