Business networking meeting promoting inclusivity to be held in Doncaster

By Darren Burke
Published 24th Oct 2025, 10:14 BST
A business networking event aiming to promote inclusivity for firm owners who have disabilities and chronic health conditions is to be held in Doncaster.

The city branch of Social Success Circle will be meeting on November 27 from 3pm at The Counting House, Nostell Place, Bessacarr.

A spokesperson said: “Come and join us at an independently owned wine bar nestled in the heart of Bessacarr – it’s the perfect spot for relaxed networking, great conversations, and meeting like-minded people.”

