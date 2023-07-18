News you can trust since 1925
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76

“Bully-boy tactics”: Former Doncaster Market employee fired for “theft” criticises MAM takeover

A former Doncaster Market employee who was fired for theft has claimed he is innocent and criticised the private company which took over operations from the council.
By Shannon Mower
Published 18th Jul 2023, 12:33 BST- 2 min read
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 12:33 BST

Doncaster Markets were formerly operated by Doncaster Council until 2019, when operations were sold to private company Market Asset Management (MAM).

Mr Nick Lee, of Edlington, was employed as Market Officer across the markets in 2016, overseeing the opening and closing of the sites and general maintenance.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

During his time in employment while Doncaster Council operated the market, Mr Lee said he “thoroughly enjoyed” his role.

An artist's impression of Doncaster Wool MarketAn artist's impression of Doncaster Wool Market
An artist's impression of Doncaster Wool Market
Most Popular

He claimed however that after MAM took over operations, the market undertook a series of changes, “not for the better”.

In October 2022, Mr Lee went on sick leave for mental health issues, which he says was partially caused by MAM and what he calls its “bully-boy tactics”.

Whilst on leave, he received what he called an “out of the blue” letter from MAM telling him to attend a disciplinary hearing for gross misconduct.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

MAM alleged that he had been stealing cooking oils after the company attempted to collect them for disposal, to find them gone.

Mr Lee however says that it had never been practice for MAM to collect the oils for disposal, and that disposal was carried out by traders themselves.

He continues that MAM refused to engage in discussion to hear his side and went on to serve him a confirmation of dismissal without notice after he attempted to discuss the issue with a union.

Since, he said his mental health has continued to be affected, something which MAM “never supported him with” during his time in employment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In response to his comments, a spokesperson for Market Asset Management said: “All we can say for legal reasons is that the matter has been dealt with after carrying out our own robust internal procedures which meet statutory requirements. We always act in the best interests of the markets we operate.

“While we would not comment on individual cases people are within their rights to make a claim to an employment tribunal if they think they have been treated unlawfully.”

Mr Lee’s comments are one of a series of controversies since the company’s takeover of the markets.

In 2020, Doncaster Council handed a controversial £910,000 bailout to the organisation to continue operations, citing COVID-19 as the reason for financial pressures.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The markets have since seen an increase in profits, particularly following the refurbishment of the Wool Market food hall.

On the back of this, however, Wool Market traders were earlier this month told to accept a rent increase to an eventual 20 percent of their turnover.

Those who do not accept this will have their contracts terminated within six months.

Other traders based at the Doncaster Market also face an increase of at least 10 percent, with additional VAT.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

While footfall and occupancy at the Doncaster site is increasing, Mexborough market has seen its occupancy drop with 14 out of the 40 stalls available now unoccupied.

Related topics:Doncaster Council