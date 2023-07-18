“Bully-boy tactics”: Former Doncaster Market employee fired for “theft” criticises MAM takeover

Doncaster Markets were formerly operated by Doncaster Council until 2019, when operations were sold to private company Market Asset Management (MAM).

Mr Nick Lee, of Edlington, was employed as Market Officer across the markets in 2016, overseeing the opening and closing of the sites and general maintenance.

During his time in employment while Doncaster Council operated the market, Mr Lee said he “thoroughly enjoyed” his role.

An artist's impression of Doncaster Wool Market

He claimed however that after MAM took over operations, the market undertook a series of changes, “not for the better”.

In October 2022, Mr Lee went on sick leave for mental health issues, which he says was partially caused by MAM and what he calls its “bully-boy tactics”.

Whilst on leave, he received what he called an “out of the blue” letter from MAM telling him to attend a disciplinary hearing for gross misconduct.

MAM alleged that he had been stealing cooking oils after the company attempted to collect them for disposal, to find them gone.

Mr Lee however says that it had never been practice for MAM to collect the oils for disposal, and that disposal was carried out by traders themselves.

He continues that MAM refused to engage in discussion to hear his side and went on to serve him a confirmation of dismissal without notice after he attempted to discuss the issue with a union.

Since, he said his mental health has continued to be affected, something which MAM “never supported him with” during his time in employment.

In response to his comments, a spokesperson for Market Asset Management said: “All we can say for legal reasons is that the matter has been dealt with after carrying out our own robust internal procedures which meet statutory requirements. We always act in the best interests of the markets we operate.

“While we would not comment on individual cases people are within their rights to make a claim to an employment tribunal if they think they have been treated unlawfully.”

Mr Lee’s comments are one of a series of controversies since the company’s takeover of the markets.

In 2020, Doncaster Council handed a controversial £910,000 bailout to the organisation to continue operations, citing COVID-19 as the reason for financial pressures.

The markets have since seen an increase in profits, particularly following the refurbishment of the Wool Market food hall.

On the back of this, however, Wool Market traders were earlier this month told to accept a rent increase to an eventual 20 percent of their turnover.

Those who do not accept this will have their contracts terminated within six months.

Other traders based at the Doncaster Market also face an increase of at least 10 percent, with additional VAT.

