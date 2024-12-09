Brookfield Group gives £5,000 to help Doncaster’s youth consider health and care careers

The Brookfield Group, through Nisa’s "Making a Difference Locally Heart of the Community Awards", has donated £5,000 to the Doncaster & Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) charity.

The donation will support the "We Care into the Future" event, an initiative designed to inspire Doncaster’s young people to consider careers in health and care sector.

The Brookfield Group, which operates locally through Brookfield Filling Station on Hampole Balk Lane in Doncaster, provides BP fuel and a convenience store that offers over 2,000 Co-op product lines. Brookfield’s support highlights its commitment to the local community by aiding programmes that foster career ambitions for young people.

Launched as a joint initiative between DBTH NHS Foundation Trust and Hall Cross Academy, the ‘We Care into the Future’ event has grown significantly since its inception in 2019.

The programme, initially attended by 600 students, welcomed over 2,000 Year 8 students from Doncaster in 2024. This year’s event showcased 50 interactive stalls and presented students with hands-on exposure to over 350 different career pathways in healthcare.

The experience allows students to follow a simulated patient journey, introducing them to diverse roles, from clinical to technical and administrative fields.

The impact of "We Care into the Future" is profound in Doncaster, a region marked as an “educational cold spot” due to low levels of educational opportunity. In 2022, 32.4 per cent of children in Doncaster lived in relative poverty, and financial barriers often limit access to experiences that expand career aspirations. This event seeks to bridge that gap by offering free, accessible opportunities for young people to envision a future in health and social care.

Ismail Patel, director at The Brookfield Group, saidd: “Supporting community projects is at the heart of what we do. We don’t just want to be a retailer - we want to inspire future generations in the communities we serve. The Doncaster & Bassetlaw initiative aligns perfectly with our ethos, and we are proud to support it through the Heart of the Community award.”

Kelly Turkhud, head of widening participation at DBTH, added: “We’re over the moon to receive £5,000 in support our 'We Care into the Future' event. The event is a fantastic opportunity for local young people to explore a wide range of opportunities within the health and care sector, helping to spark conversations about their career aspirations.

“By showcasing a variety of roles, we hope to inspire the young people in our communities to become the talented future workforce of the NHS.”

Through its contribution, The Brookfield Group ensures that Doncaster & Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Charity can continue providing free access to this critical career-building event, keeping it inclusive for students across Doncaster.

Through its partnership with MADL, The Brookfield Group has now donated more than £30,000 to the local communities it serves.