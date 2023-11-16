Breaking: Doncaster Frenchgate shopping centre is up for lease
New documents viewed by the Free Press show that Doncaster’s Frenchgate shopping centre is up for lease.
The 88,0000 square foot retail space is described as ‘in the heart of Doncaster town centre with easy access from the North and South as well as by bus and train via the centre's transport interchange’.Originally named after one of the old gates of medieval Doncaster, Frenchgate has over 120 stores, although we have received information that a number of businesses are expected to leave by the new year.