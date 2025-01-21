Brand new takeaway and restaurant opens in Doncaster city centre offering fish and chips, pizzas, burgers and kebabs
A brand new takeaway and restaurant is set to open in Doncaster city centre offering fish and chips, pizzas, burgers, kebabs and more.
Original Doner LTD which is located at 20-20A Nether Hall Road is opening its doors as a new fish and chips shop early next month.
This will be the only fish and chips shop currently on that busy thoroughfare.
The venue will be open daily from 11am to 11pm.
Included on the menu alongside fish and chips are gourmet burgers, sweet treats, wraps and salads.
