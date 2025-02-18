Brand new cafe opens in Doncaster offering a taste of the Carribbean
A brand new cafe has opened its doors in Doncaster offering a taste of the Carribbean.
Caribbean Flavas is situated at 4 High Road in Balby and is serving authentic Caribbean cuisine, with a twist.
The menu has everything from jerk chicken, curried goat, ackee and salt fish to traditional English breakfast baps, lunch boxes, side dishes and drinks.
The cafe will be open from 8am until 10pm, and for more information or to put in an order please call 07572361647.
