B&Q agrees on new 430,000 square foot seasonal warehouse and distribution centre in Doncaster

The company has agreed a new 15-year lease with B&Q at Symmetry Park, a major industrial and distribution scheme, located at the North Nottinghamshire/South Yorkshire border.

The bespoke building is to become a seasonal warehouse and distribution centre for B&Q, and will be built to net zero carbon in construction, in line with Tritax Symmetry’s commitment carbon neutrality across its new buildings.

B&Q joins other companies including luxury dog food supplier, Butternut Box, who have made part of Symmetry Park’s 721,000 sq ft of logistics space their new home.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Symmetry Park on the North Nottinghamshire/South Yorkshire border

Freddie Oakey, associate development director at Tritax Symmetry said: “As an existing customer within the wider Tritax Big Box portfolio, we are pleased to have brought B&Q to this Tritax Symmetry development.

“Having a site with infrastructure already enabled and detailed planning consent in place allows us to provide a premium, bespoke and highly sustainable facility for B&Q to bolster its distribution network in this prime logistics location.”

Tritax Big Box has a long-standing relationship with B&Q and has been the landlord at B&Q’s national core products distribution centre in Worksop since 2005.

Mark Jacobs, the director of property at B&Q said: “We are planning to launch our highly sustainable seasonal warehouse and distribution centre in Doncaster towards the end of 2022.

"It will allow us to get more of the most popular products to B&Q stores, and quicker.”