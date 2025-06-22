Bowker are proud to announce that its distribution centre in Thorne retained the AA status in the BRCGS (Brand Reputation through Compliance Global Standards) Storage and Distribution audit — the highest possible rating under the globally recognised food safety standard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This result reflects Bowker’s unwavering commitment to maintaining industry-leading standards in warehousing and distribution, with a continued focus on safety, compliance, and quality assurance.

The BRCGS audit rigorously assesses core operational areas including food safety and risk management, site and building standards, vehicle operations, and personnel practices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Achieving the AA grade confirms that Bowker’s Selby site not only meets but exceeds the stringent requirements set by BRCGS.

Bowker’s distribution centre in Thorne retains BRCGS AA accreditation.

Liam McDonough, General Manager, said: “We’re incredibly proud to have retained our AA status. It’s a testament to the hard work,

diligence, and dedication of the entire team here in Selby. Maintaining such a high standard is no easy task, and this result reinforces our ongoing commitment to excellence in every aspect of our operations.”

This achievement comes following Liam McDonough’s promotion to General Manager earlier this year. With over 11 years at Bowker and having progressed from Warehouse Operative to his current leadership role, Liam’s journey highlights both his capabilities and Bowker’s focus on nurturing talent within the business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liam has recently been shortlisted for the UKWA’s (United Kingdom’s Warehousing Association’s) Warehouse Manager of the Year Award, the results of which will be revealed in London on 9 th July.

This latest announcement cements Bowker’s reputation as a trusted logistics partner in the food-grade supply chain, with all 5 food-grade sites performing at the highest possible standard.