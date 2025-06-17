Botham Accounting expands into Doncaster.

Fast-growing advisory firm Botham Accounting has launched a new office to serve Doncaster and the wider South Yorkshire region, led by Tim Baum-Dixon, former CEO of Kingswood Allotts.

The firm will support owner-managed businesses across Doncaster, Barnsley, Rotherham and surrounding areas with audit, tax and financial advisory services.

The move follows Botham’s recent London expansion and reflects wider group growth – including its debt advisory arm, Botham Capital, which will also operate locally.

“I’m proud to be back supporting South Yorkshire businesses with strategic, hands-on advice,” said Tim Baum-Dixon.

“This expansion is a testament to the trust our clients place in us and the hard work of our incredible team,” said Andrew Botham, CEO of Botham Accounting.

“Our whole team are excited about what the future holds and look forward to supporting even more businesses across the UK.”

Botham Accounting is a registered auditor and provider of accountancy, tax and business advisory services to owner-managed businesses, private equity investors and individuals.