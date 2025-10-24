BMF committed to skills for the future in Doncaster during challenging times

A trade body, which oversees the multi-billion-pound building materials sector, has set out its commitment to advancing careers and securing skills in Doncaster, as the construction sector reports one of the most stagnant trading periods in a decade.

The latest statement from the Construction Leadership Council’s (CLC) Material Supply Chain Group highlights increasing concern, with persistent pressures over the last few months creating one of the most challenging business environments in over ten years in the UK.

John Newcomb, CEO of the Builders Merchants Federation, is co-author of the CLC report. He said: “The CLC statement points to weakness in demand and sustained margin pressures, along with a forecast that gives little hope of recovery before 2026, which has seen many employers cut back on recruitment.

“We’ve set out that the expected rise in consumer confidence has yet to materialise and there is a genuine risk of a loss in both capacity and workforce that will lead to a more pronounced shortage in the medium-term.

BMF CEO John Newcomb

“Forecasts suggest the market as a whole is likely to remain flat in the near future and demand for key materials has slowed, with both housebuilding and domestic Repair Maintenance and Improvement slowing in the last quarter.

“It’s a very real concern.

“The building materials industry in Doncaster and across the UK has a vital role to play in building a better future for Britain and is essential to the delivery of new homes, schools, hospitals, roads and infrastructure, and when the upturn comes, we need to be prepared, with the required resource and commitment in place to support any signs of recovery.

“Earlier this year, our members made a significant commitment to secure the talent and skills needed in the multi-billion-pound building materials sector, through the BMF’s Building Materials Careers programme.

“Developed after two years of cross-industry collaboration on recruitment and skills, the programme bmcareers.com is focused on attracting new talent in vital areas of the sector including sustainability, innovation and delivering products that can enhance productivity out on building sites.

“We also launched the Apprenticeship Pledge in 2023 to secure 15,000 training places by 2030, with the target reached in early 2025 – five years ahead of schedule.

“However, without building, there is no economy.

“We’ve put in place the framework to create careers and opportunities in our sector, but we need to see some a real commitment from government to stimulate and support this vital sector.”

In the lead-up to the Autumn Budget, the BMF has written to the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves, asking her and fellow ministers to consider five policy topics with ideas for economic growth.

John Newcomb added: “The BMF had previously welcomed the Labour Government’s ambitions to build 1.5 million new homes during this parliament.

“Instead of the promised growth, however, the rate of house building activity has fallen over the past year.

“Fresh impetus is now required to deliver new homes of all types and tenures, and the BMF is seeking a budget that will foster business-friendly conditions, with proposals that lead to a real increase in housing delivery.

“In writing to the Chancellor, we are not only communicating members’ concerns, but we are also providing suggestions for potential solutions, in areas including Inheritance Tax Business Property Relief, new home ownership, business packaging waste, decarbonising homes and low carbon heating.

“We need action in the Budget to really drive forward building projects and to protect the industry in Doncaster and across the UK for the future.”