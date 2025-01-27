Blue Box IT selects Active Fusion as Charity of the Year for 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Blue Box IT, a leading provider of specialist IT support, cloud services, and digital technology solutions, is proud to announce Active Fusion as their Charity of the Year for 2025. This exciting partnership will focus on making a positive impact for young people across South Yorkshire, enabling them to live healthier, more active lives.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Active Fusion is a charity committed to providing children and young people, from ages 3 to 24, with access to physical education and activities that unlock their potential, promote well-being, and inspire lifelong positive change. By collaborating with education providers, community partners, and private sector organisations, Active Fusion ensures that every child can experience the benefits of being active, while developing critical skills in teamwork, resilience, and self-confidence.

Jon Palmer, Owner and Director at Blue Box IT commented, “From the moment we first met the team at Active Fusion, it became clear to us that we share the same values and passion for improving education, accessibility and life opportunities for all young people in the region, and by working together this year, our goal is to increase awareness of the vital role that Active Fusion play in developing physical health and well-being in the community, and help them to achieve their goal of helping children achieve the best start in life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He continued, “Partnering with Active Fusion also provides us with the opportunity to engage our team directly into a diverse range of volunteer roles through our Community Support Programme, helping them to develop new individual skills and experience outside of their day-to-day jobs.”

Fusion Streets, a unique programme offered by Active Fusion.

By choosing Active Fusion as their Charity of the Year, organisations like Blue Box IT are helping to support children and young people who are living in poverty, are disadvantaged, and are in critical need of support. Active Fusion is dedicated to ensuring that every child, regardless of their circumstances, has the opportunity to experience the power of sports and physical activity in their lives.

“Partnerships with Blue Box IT, who share the same passion, vision and values as us, will help us continue to develop our range of programmes and reach some of the most disadvantaged children and young people across South Yorkshire” added Dave McLeavy, Head of People & Partnerships at Active Fusion.

Through this partnership, Blue Box IT and Active Fusion aim to deliver transformative opportunities for children and young people in South Yorkshire. Active Fusion’s wide-reaching programmes support young people’s physical health, mental well-being, and personal development, helping them to gain the skills, confidence, and motivation to lead healthier lives. This initiative will have a particular focus on those children who are most in need, ensuring they receive the support that will create long-term, positive change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blue Box IT’s support will help expand the reach of Active Fusion’s services and ensure they are able to make an even greater impact in local communities. Over the coming months, the partnership will involve several specific fundraising initiatives and sponsorship for key events. Members of the Blue Box IT team will also actively participate in a number of Active Fusion events through their Community Support Programme, to provide expertise and support where needed, and engage with the Blue Box IT community to raise awareness and support Active Fusion’s mission.

Blue Box IT team.

If you’re ready to create life-changing opportunities for children and young people, get in touch with Active Fusion and start making a difference today.

Reach out to Dave McLeavy, Head of People & Partnerships at [email protected]