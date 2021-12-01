Bensons for Beds to open eight stores by Christmas including one in Doncaster

The nationwide bed and mattress retailer is opening three brand new stores and relocating another five into state-of-the-art premises where Bensons’ customers can see the widest range possible to help choose the right bed for them.

The new openings mark another big step in the transformation of Bensons for Beds which restructured to become a standalone company in June 2020 after receiving new investment.

While that restructure led to the closure of around 60 stores, Bensons has now embarked on modest growth in its estate.

The new store will create five jobs

Over the last 12 months it has relocated or opened in 20 new locations and these latest pre-Christmas moves will take the total number of Bensons stores to 179.

Around 35 new stores and relocations are planned for 2022, with 15 in the first half of the year as Bensons accelerates its growth plans.

One of the new stores is opening at Centurion Retail Park on York Road in Doncaster, measuring 8,655 sq ft, it will have five members of staff.

To celebrate the opening of the new stores, each one will roll out Bensons’ iconic purple carpet to welcome customers who will get an additional ten per cent off items bought over the opening weekend.

The new concept stores have been designed to show off the range to its best so that Bensons’ colleagues can help customers make the right choice to help them a good night’s sleep.

In addition to the new stores, the transformation of the business is also seeing investment in the online store, digital technology, training, distribution and its dedicated manufacturing site at Huntingdon in Cambridgeshire.

Bensons’ chief executive Mark Jackson said: “The new openings and relocations are an essential part of our transformation plans as we invest in our store portfolio to give customers the best possible experience.

“Over the last 12 months we’ve made huge strides in our transition into a new company, and we’ve laid the foundations for growth through our continued investment in all aspects of the business.”