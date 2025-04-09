Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Almost 27,000 wedding businesses participated in the Hitched Wedding Awards this year, where the opinions of the couples who used the various Hitched platforms to plan their weddings in 2024 were assessed and compiled to highlight the highest rated and reviewed wedding vendors across the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Zoe Burke, leading wedding expert and editor of Hitched.co.uk said: “The Hitched Wedding Awards are a true celebration of excellence in the wedding industry, shining a spotlight on the vendors who make dream weddings a reality.*

“These awards are based entirely on feedback from real couples, which makes them all the more special—winning one is a testament to outstanding service, dedication, and expertise. With almost 1,500 winners this year, it's inspiring to see so many incredible businesses recognised for going above and beyond to create unforgettable wedding experiences.”

Yorkshire’s Wedding Winners

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inside the wedding venue.

The results revealed that Yorkshire is home to more than 110 Hitched Wedding Award winners, including 24 wedding photographers, 9MUAs and hair stylists, 33 wedding venues and 21 wedding entertainers.

Award Winning Venues

The biggest chunk of wedding budget spend in 2024 went toward the wedding venue, according to the latest National Wedding Survey, with couples spending an average of £8,800 on their chosen location, up from £7,600 following the pandemic.

Wedding venues received the most awards, with 367 venues taking a Wedding Award win across the UK. Across Yorkshire, 33 venues received an award, including 13 first time winners.

The Crowl Hotel in Bawtry.

In first place was The Crown Hotel Bawtry in Doncaster.

The Crown Hotel Bawtry is a luxury four-star historical landmark that has been carefully refurbished to the high-end, cosmopolitan icon that it is today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nestled in the heart of Bawtry, this vibrant property hosts just one wedding a day, so couples can rest assured this exclusive venue will make your special occasion all about you.

Runners up included Hellaby Hall Hotel - Rotherham, Cave Castle Hotel in North Cave, East Riding of Yorkshire, Danby Castle Barn in Whitby, and Hotel du Vin - York.

For the full list of winners, please visit: https://www.hitched.co.uk/wedding-awards

*Wedding vendors on Hitched have to collect a minimum of 8 reviews with an average rating of 4.75/5 from January 1st - December 31st 2024 to be in with a chance of winning.