Bawtry shop refill station is making zero waste an option for local residents
Zero waste cleaning products are cheaper than shop-bought says Doncaster businesswoman who has recently opened a refill station in her natural health shop.
Jolene Faruqi is the owner of Bawtry Natural Health, a shop which has recently opened an eco-friendly refill station for household cleaning products.
She said: “We are a small Independent, family-run business on the main high street in Bawtry, stocking a variety of good quality health supplements, skin and body care and cleaning products and health foods.
“We have always veered toward natural and green living, we took over Bawtry Natural Health four years ago and we love it.”
The new refill station stocks products such as laundry liquid, fabric softener, washing up liquid, multi-surface cleaner or toilet cleaner.
Jolene said: “We care about people, the environment and animals.
“We believe we should live in a way that is beneficial and supportive of our environment as well as animals and humans.”
Customers can either purchase Ecover products in bottles, made using 100 per cent reused plastic, and then come back to refill them using their pump dispensers.
Alternatively, customers can bring any suitable container and fill it up with any of the products.
Jolene said: “Refill prices are cheaper than buying the pre-packaged version and you get a great sense of satisfaction that one less plastic container is going to landfill or polluting the ocean.”
They also stock a variety of products that are plastic free alternatives to everyday items such as shampoo bars, plastic free cloths, sponges, body loofahs, recycled bin bags, bamboo toilet roll.
“We encourage our customers to make small changes that are affordable and easy to do,” Jolene continued.
“Viridian Nutrition, one of our main suppliers of vitamins and minerals, is now a carbon neutral company, palm oil free, which uses no fillers and binders, uses organic where possible and has some vegan products.
“We work with suppliers that are constantly taking steps to supply products that are as natural as possible and limit their impact on the environment.”
Dr Haushchka is currently their most popular skincare brand in the shop.
She said: “They have been around for 50 years with a certification called COSMOS that denotes they use 100 per cent natural ingredients and they use a very large percentage of organic ingredients.
“The company also has a biodynamic farm – an organic, sustainable, holistic approach to farming – where they grow some of their ingredients.”