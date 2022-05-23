Asda extends its colleague discount and reinstates ‘Blue Light’ discount at all its Doncaster stores

Following the announcement last Wednesday that UK inflation is now at nine per cent, Asda has taken further action to support its customers and colleagues in managing their household costs by offering extended discounts.

From midnight tonight, workers in the NHS, Emergency Services, Social Services, Social care sector and armed forces, will be able to access ten per cent discount in all Asda’s stores across the UK when they present their Blue Light Card until further notice.

Food and soft drinks, George clothing and homeware, toys, gifts and optical are all included in the offer.

Discounts at Doncaster's Asda stores

Blue Light Card holders will receive their discount by presenting their card at checkout.

The supermarket has also removed the 12-week qualifying period for Colleague Discount in stores and online until October 2022, meaning new recruits will be able save ten per cent on their shopping with the supermarket from their first day of employment.

Asda recruits around 2,000 new starters each month and with no cap on how much colleagues can spend using their discount card, the benefit is worth around £400 per year.

The move comes as further support for Asda colleagues after the supermarket announced shop floor colleague pay would increase to £10.10per hour – as well as an annual bonus opportunity.

Hayley Tatum, Asda’s Chief People and Corporate Affairs Officer said: “Family budgets are under huge pressure right now – with our Income Tracker showing household incomes down by £16 per week in March and set to fall further.

"Bringing back the Blue Light discount and removing the qualifying period for our own colleague discount are additional ways we can support our customers and colleagues, alongside our ongoing efforts to reduce prices and invest in our colleague pay.”

Tom Dalby, CEO at Blue Light Card, said: “We are really proud to be working with ASDA. With the cost of living on the rise, I hope this exclusive ten per cent discount helps families and individuals across the UK on everything from the big food shop to new school clothes.”

Full terms and conditions for the Blue Light discount can be found here https://www.asda.com/blue-light-card-terms-and-conditions