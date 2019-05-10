Argentine Restaurant opens on Netherhall Road

“We believe Doncaster needs a very nice steak house.”

So says Masud Rana, who has just opened La Boca, an Argentinian-themed place in the centre of town,with a clear ambition.

“We will be serving Argentine steaks in a very authentic way.”

Masud, aged 39, of Lakeside, also runs other restaurants in Doncaster such as La Fiesta and La Rustica.

“We’ve got a beautiful steak menu, it’s going to be amazing,” he said.

The menu at La Boca features a massive tomahawk steak and a classic mixed grill. The meat comes from Price and Fretwell, known for its quality on a national scale.

Masud said: “We can 100 per cent guarantee our guests will get beautiful steak and great service, it will be a great meal experience for everyone who comes to visit us.

“What I would like to let our guests know is that we are doing many different cuts of beef, we have rump, sirloin, rib eye, fillet, and the tomahawk.

“All cuts come in a regular and a large size, and are cooked to the guest’s preference whether that be blue or well-done.

“Every steak comes with sides and sauces, the price includes everything.”

But don’t fret if you’re not crazy for red meat. There are also fish and chicken dishes, as well as options for vegetarians.

La Boca has replaced the old Merridon Centre. It was once a Catholic Church and is known as a landmark in the town centre.

Masud said some of the church’s interior was still in the building before he started renovating.

The design for the restaurant is bright and colourful - teal walls are the order of the day. David Bowling, from Armthorpe, has worked on the interior – he designs luxury apartments and showrooms up and down the country.

Chef Shaun Daniels is highly qualified and trained down south under a cook with three Michelin stars.

Drinks include Argentinian wine and signature cocktails. There will be a two-for-one deal on classic cocktails at all times.

“We’ve got an amazing bartender, a very experienced mixologist so he knows exactly what he’s doing,” Masud added.

The restaurant will employ 12 staff in total. La Boca will sit around 60 people, so it’s recommended that diners book in advance, especially during the launch period, which began on Wednesday, May 8.

They are open from midday to 11pm daily.

Masud started out as a waiter in a Spanish restaurant in London. He moved to Yorkshire years later to pursue his dream of opening his own restaurants, and he’s not done creating new food experiences in Doncaster yet.

After La Boca is up and running he plans to open a Brazilian steakhouse. This will involve servers bringing knives and skewers to the table filled with meat, a style called Rodizio.

Visit www.labocadoncaster.co.uk for further details.