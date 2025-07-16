Are You Looking For A Job Or Thinking Of A Career Change? Then Come Along To The Doncaster Careers Fair

On September 10th between 10am - 2pm, the highly acclaimed UK Careers Fair will be hosting their much anticipated 'Doncaster Careers Fair' at The Eco Power Stadium! Aimed at job seekers and those contemplating a change of career, this major event is totally free to enter!

The multi award winning UK Careers Fair is the UK’s number 1 platform for face to face recruitment. In over 80 locations, it is a place where anyone who is looking for a job or thinking about a change of career, can attend totally free of charge, in order to connect and network with companies who are recruiting staff.

This is your chance to talk with an abundance of employers in person and to discover new opportunities in various industries, represented by numerous sectors.

With hundreds of job vacancies being showcased by both national and local employers, it promises to be a highly productive and successful day for both recruiters and potential candidates. Therefore, it is advisable to arrive as early as you can, so as to maximise your potential and to have sufficient time to connect with as many companies as possible.

Discover new job possibilities!

The events are open to anyone and everyone aged 18 and over who are seeking a new job or change of career.

Tickets for the event are available to download from the website www.ukcareersfair.com but this is not always essential, as even without a ticket you may still gain entry at some events, by simply turning up!