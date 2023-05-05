Apprentices lining up for painting and decorating grand final in Doncaster

Doncaster College and University Centre will host the Grand Final, which was introduced to the contest this year, due to a record number of entries.

Apprentices selected from four regional heats held in Accrington, Birmingham, Glasgow and Kent will tackle a gruelling six-hour challenge at the event on Thursday, May 11.

The finalists will face a complex task designed to test their precision, stamina and skill over six hours before their work is judged by PDA Chief Executive Neil Ogilvie and Andrew Davis of the Association of Painting Craft Teachers (ACPT).

The final takes place on Thursday

Overall winners and runners-up in Junior and Senior categories will be invited to receive their accolades as part of the PDA Premier Trophy Awards ceremony at Plaisterers’ Hall, London.

PDA Chief Executive, Neil Ogilvie said: “The finalists will be set a tough challenge on Thursday, and we are excited to be hosting the Grand Final at the fantastic facilities at Doncaster College and University Centre.

“We will be returning to Doncaster in June and July for our Apprentice Paperhanger of the Year competition, which has also attracted so many entries this year we’ve had to add an extra day.

“We’d like to thank the team at Doncaster College and University Centre for hosting the first competition event as well as our sponsors, Crown Paints, CITB, Purdy Professional Painting Tools, Valspar Trade and Ciret UK, without whom we wouldn’t be able to provide this opportunity.”