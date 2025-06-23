Another NHBC win for De Maulay Manor site manager

A Harron Homes site manager in New Rossington has once again been recognised among the best in the country, winning a coveted NHBC Pride in the Job Quality award for the second year running.

Now in its 45th year and widely regarded as the ‘Oscars’ of the house-building industry, the Pride in the Job awards celebrate site managers’ dedication to raising standards, showcasing best practice and rewarding excellence. Assessment is rigorous across six key areas: consistency, attention to detail, leadership, interpretation of drawings and specifications, technical expertise, and health and safety.

Out of around 8,200 eligible site managers, only 450 were selected, putting Paul in the top 5% nationwide.

Paul Jezusek, Site Manager at De Maulay Manor, has earned the 2025 award in recognition of his continued commitment to quality and excellence on site.

Harron Homes Site Manager Paul Jezusek

Paul, 48, from Sheffield, started in the construction industry straight out of school and has worked his way up from apprentice joiner to site manager, gaining over three decades of experience along the way. He joined Harron five years ago and was promoted to site manager after just two and a half years.

This marks Paul’s second consecutive Pride in the Job award, which is a testament to the consistent high standards he sets and the strength of the team he leads.

Paul said: “Winning this award a second time feels just as special, if not more so, than the first win. It’s a great feeling to know that the effort we all put in is recognised by the NHBC.

“I’ve got a brilliant team here at De Maulay Manor, and it really is a team effort from start to finish. Watching a site develop and eventually seeing happy families move in is one of the most rewarding parts of the job.

“I feel very lucky to work somewhere that values its people. Harron Homes has always supported me, and this award reflects that shared commitment to building homes of the highest quality.”

Lee Kilby, Construction Director at Harron Homes North Midlands, said: “We’re incredibly proud of Paul and the whole team at De Maulay Manor. His leadership, skill and dedication are a real asset, and this repeat win proves just how consistent his work is.

“Delivering excellence takes a huge team effort and I’d like to thank everyone at Harron for their continued hard work and commitment.”

Commenting on the awards, Steve Wood, CEO at NHBC said: “Congratulations to Paul, who has demonstrated the dedication, passion and leadership skills necessary to deliver new homes to exacting construction quality standards.

“Thousands of outstanding site managers have made their mark on the industry in the 45 years Pride in the Job has been running. This continued focus on excellence is vital to support the Government’s 1.5 million new homes target and to ensure that all housing is built to the quality owners and occupiers should expect.”

Quality Award winners will now go on to compete for Seal of Excellence and Regional Awards in the autumn, with the national Supreme Award winners unveiled in January 2026.

For more information on Harron Homes visit: https://www.harronhomes.com/