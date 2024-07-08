Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A protest will take place at an Amazon warehouse in Doncaster today as voting begins in a historic workers’ rights ballot.

The demonstration marks the day workers at Amazon’s Coventry warehouse cast the first votes in their bid to force Amazon to recognise a union for the first time in the UK.

The vote in Coventry follows a three-week period which saw union representatives granted access to Amazon’s Coventry fulfilment centre by the Government’s Central Arbitration Committee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 3,000 workers will take part in the ballot – if a majority of them vote yes, Amazon will be forced to negotiate pay, terms and conditions with GMB Union

Amazon protest takes place in Doncaster as voting begins in historic workers’ rights ballot.

The vote runs until Saturday 13 July, with a result expected on 15 July.

Andy Prendergast, GMB National Secretary, said: “Workers have come together because of the poverty pay and unsafe conditions Amazon has thrust upon them.

“They want the same fair pay and safe conditions any of us would demand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“GMB members face shocking levels of intimidation, fear and abuse at the hands of bosses for daring to fight.

“Amazon has had every chance to do the right thing; now workers are taking things into their own hands to make work better.”

The protest will be held at Amazon Doncaster, Iport Ave, Loversall, between 6-8am, Monday 8 July.