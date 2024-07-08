Amazon protest takes place in Doncaster as voting begins in historic workers’ rights ballot
The demonstration marks the day workers at Amazon’s Coventry warehouse cast the first votes in their bid to force Amazon to recognise a union for the first time in the UK.
The vote in Coventry follows a three-week period which saw union representatives granted access to Amazon’s Coventry fulfilment centre by the Government’s Central Arbitration Committee.
More than 3,000 workers will take part in the ballot – if a majority of them vote yes, Amazon will be forced to negotiate pay, terms and conditions with GMB Union
The vote runs until Saturday 13 July, with a result expected on 15 July.
Andy Prendergast, GMB National Secretary, said: “Workers have come together because of the poverty pay and unsafe conditions Amazon has thrust upon them.
“They want the same fair pay and safe conditions any of us would demand.
“GMB members face shocking levels of intimidation, fear and abuse at the hands of bosses for daring to fight.
“Amazon has had every chance to do the right thing; now workers are taking things into their own hands to make work better.”
The protest will be held at Amazon Doncaster, Iport Ave, Loversall, between 6-8am, Monday 8 July.
An Amazon spokesperson said: “Our employees have the choice of whether or not to join a union. They always have. We regularly review our pay to ensure we offer competitive wages and benefits. Our minimum starting pay has increased to £12.30 and £13 per hour depending on location, that’s a 20% increase over two years and 50% since 2018. We also work hard to provide great benefits, a positive work environment and excellent career opportunities. These are just some of the reasons people want to come and work at Amazon, whether it’s their first job, a seasonal role or an opportunity for them to advance their career.”
