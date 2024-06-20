Amazon Doncaster team supports tree-planting project

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Twenty employees from Amazon’s Doncaster fulfilment centre have planted 250 trees in Toll Bar as part of City of Doncaster Council’s sustainability programme to improve green spaces in the city.

Mihai Popescu, one of the employees who was involved in the event, said:

“It was a pleasure to be involved in the event with City of Doncaster Council. We planted 250 trees in this session, and we’re looking forward to planting more in the coming months.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Julia Foster, Trees & Woodland Development Officer at City of Doncaster Council, added:

Amazon employees team up with City of Doncaster Council for tree-planting project

“Having green, tree-filled local environments can make a huge impact on the quality of life of Doncaster residents, and we had a great day with the team from Amazon in Doncaster helping to make a positive, sustainable change in our city.”

Amazon supports the communities where it operates and has delivered free computer science and STEM education programmes to more than 700,000 students across the UK through Amazon Future Engineer.

Amazon helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good, including more than seven million healthy breakfasts to children at risk of hunger in partnership with Magic Breakfast. And through its Multibank initiative, co-founded with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown, Amazon has supported more than 200,000 families experiencing poverty, with the donation of more than 2 million surplus essential goods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad