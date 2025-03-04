Northern Trust Company Ltd has announced the £7.85 million acquisition of Wheatley Hall Trade Park in Doncaster.

The multi-let trade park totals 49,282 sq ft across 12 units, with sizes ranging from 2,470 sq ft to 5,164 sq ft, offering a diverse range of modern business space.

Strategically located on a key arterial route, Wheatley Hall Trade Park sits at the heart of Doncaster’s prime industrial and out-of-town retail area.

The site is adjacent to Wheatley Centre Shopping Park and next to Northern Trust’s existing Crompton Business Park, enhancing the company’s presence and creating synergies within this vibrant commercial hub.

This acquisition marks the third major purchase by Northern Trust in recent months, following the acquisitions of South Nelson Industrial Estate in Cramlington and Brighouse Business Park in Middlesbrough.

It also strengthens Northern Trust’s Yorkshire portfolio, which now extends to over 1.2 million sq ft across more than 520 individual units.

The addition of Wheatley Hall Trade Park further supports Northern Trust’s strategic expansion across the UK, with the portfolio now exceeding 9 million sq ft across more than 4,000 units, supporting over 25,000 jobs nationwide.

Jonathan Houghton, Property Portfolio Executive at Northern Trust, commented: “We are extremely pleased to have added Wheatley Hall Trade Park to our growing portfolio. Its prime location on a key arterial route and its proximity to our existing Crompton Business Park makes it a perfect fit for our strategic vision.

"This acquisition strengthens our footprint in Doncaster and enhances the flexible business space options we can offer to new and existing occupiers. This latest acquisition underscores Northern Trust’s continued investment across key regional markets.”

Dan Hodge, the Regional Property Director at Northern Trust, added: “Wheatley Hall Trade Park is a high-quality asset that complements our existing properties in Yorkshire.

"The estate’s modern units and excellent transport links make it an attractive location for a wide variety of trade operators. We are committed to

supporting local economic growth by continuing to provide adaptable business space.”

Richard Gale, a Partner at Allsop LLP acted for Northern Trust on the acquisition. For more information, please visit www.ntproperties.co.uk.