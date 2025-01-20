Aldi will reveal brand new look when it reopens with increased chiller space, more Specialbuys and re-designed health and beauty and bakery sections.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Aldi will reveal a fresh new look for one of its Doncaster stores when it re-opens to customers on Thursday, January 23, at 8am.

Standing at 1,162 sqm of retail space, the transformation of the Thorne branch is part of Aldi’s investment into further improving its stores and services across the UK and is based on feedback from more than 50,000 customers.

Changes include increased chiller space, as well as additional room for Specialbuys and re-designed Health & Beauty and Bakery sections for a modernised look.

The store employs 26 people from the local community.

Thorne customers can also take a walk down the ‘Aisle of Aldi’, where they will find legendary Specialbuys which are available every Thursday and Sunday.

During re-opening week, the store will be offering a range of cleaning equipment, including the Cordless Cyclonic Stick Vacuum for £39.99, the Wet & Dry Mop for £12.99, and the Tile Scrubber/Squeegee for only £5.99.

Store Manager Victoria Doleman said: “The store is looking fantastic, and we can’t wait to welcome our loyal customers back so they can see it for themselves. We’re committed to making sure that the shopping experience each customer enjoys in our stores is on a par with the products and service they’re used to.”

The store, which has 215 car parking spaces, and is located on Quora Retail Park in Thorne, DN8 5UG, and just off the M18 motorway, will be open from Monday to Saturday, 8am until 10pm, and on Sunday 10am to 4pm.