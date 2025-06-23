Aldi recruiting for 1,000 new store roles before 2026

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 23rd Jun 2025, 10:14 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Aldi is actively recruiting for 1,000 new store roles as it ramps up its store openings programme between now and the end of the year.

The UK’s fourth-largest supermarket, which already operates more than 1,050 stores and employs over 45,000 people, is hiring for a wide range of store-level positions.

These include store assistants, store cleaners, and store apprentices, as well as opportunities in management.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Aldi offers industry-leading pay, with store assistants earning a starting hourly rate of £12.75 nationally, increasing to £13.66, based on the length of service.

Aldi recruiting for 1,000 new store roles before 2026.placeholder image
Aldi recruiting for 1,000 new store roles before 2026.

The supermarket remains the only one in the UK to provide paid breaks - worth over £1,370 a year to the average store colleague.

Kelly Stokes, Recruitment Director at Aldi UK, commented: “As we expand into new communities, we’re excited to bring even more people into the Aldi family.

“We’re proud to offer not only the best pay and benefits, but also a positive working environment and real opportunities for progression.”

Visit www.aldirecruitment.co.uk

Related topics:Aldi

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice