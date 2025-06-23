Aldi recruiting for 1,000 new store roles before 2026
The UK’s fourth-largest supermarket, which already operates more than 1,050 stores and employs over 45,000 people, is hiring for a wide range of store-level positions.
These include store assistants, store cleaners, and store apprentices, as well as opportunities in management.
Aldi offers industry-leading pay, with store assistants earning a starting hourly rate of £12.75 nationally, increasing to £13.66, based on the length of service.
The supermarket remains the only one in the UK to provide paid breaks - worth over £1,370 a year to the average store colleague.
Kelly Stokes, Recruitment Director at Aldi UK, commented: “As we expand into new communities, we’re excited to bring even more people into the Aldi family.
“We’re proud to offer not only the best pay and benefits, but also a positive working environment and real opportunities for progression.”
