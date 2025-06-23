Aldi recruiting for 1,000 new store roles before 2026.

Aldi is actively recruiting for 1,000 new store roles as it ramps up its store openings programme between now and the end of the year.

The UK’s fourth-largest supermarket, which already operates more than 1,050 stores and employs over 45,000 people, is hiring for a wide range of store-level positions.

These include store assistants, store cleaners, and store apprentices, as well as opportunities in management.

Aldi offers industry-leading pay, with store assistants earning a starting hourly rate of £12.75 nationally, increasing to £13.66, based on the length of service.

The supermarket remains the only one in the UK to provide paid breaks - worth over £1,370 a year to the average store colleague.

Kelly Stokes, Recruitment Director at Aldi UK, commented: “As we expand into new communities, we’re excited to bring even more people into the Aldi family.

“We’re proud to offer not only the best pay and benefits, but also a positive working environment and real opportunities for progression.”