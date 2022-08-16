Aldi increases pay for warehouse colleagues and boosts night premium payments
Aldi is following up its recent market-leading pay rise for store colleagues by increasing the hourly rate of pay for thousands working in its regional distribution centre in Goldthorpe, which has dozens of Doncaser employees.
From September, hourly paid colleagues will have received pay rises of up to nine pr cent on their previous January 2022 hourly rates. The majority of distribution centre roles are Warehouse Selectors, who will receive a new minimum rate of £12.66 an hour at its Goldthorpe warehouse.
The move follows the company’s annual pay review which came into effect from February, which saw pay rates across Aldi’s logistics network increase.
All logistics colleagues working outside normal operating hours will also see their night premium payments increase from 20% to 25% of their normal hourly rate.
Most Popular
-
1
Here are where the cheapest fuel prices are today in Doncaster
-
2
Lontra begins ramping recruitment for new £17m facility in Doncaster with 300 jobs up for grabs
-
3
Cost of living crisis: More than a dozen tenant evictions in Doncaster
-
4
Doncaster restaurant given a one out of five food hygiene rating meaning it needs major improvements
-
5
Northern Powergrid improves reliability and resilience of the electricity network serving Doncaster with £7.5m investment