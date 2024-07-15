Advanced Manufacturing Conference returns to help shape the future of industry in the North

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Advanced Manufacturing Conference returns for its second year in 2024, once again bringing together key decision-makers, business leaders, media representatives and influential thought leaders.

This conference, which will be held at Cutlers' Hall in Sheffield on Tuesday, November 12, is a must-attend event for those seeking to actively engage in discussions shaping the future of the North's manufacturing community.

Building on the success of its inaugural edition, this year's conference will feature a diverse range of panel discussions and keynote presentations.

Attendees can look forward to a day filled with insights from industry keynote speakers, informative breakout sessions, engaging panel discussions and extensive networking opportunities.

Event schedule

Morning meet and greet: Start your day by connecting with our esteemed exhibitors.

Full day of sessions: Engage in a series of thought-provoking sessions, including:

The Economic Future, sponsored by RATHBONES.

Skills for the Future.

Adopting new technologies, sponsored by Gripple.

Sustainability.

Optimising digitalisation.

About our headline sponsor

We are delighted to announce our headline partner RATHBONES Incorporating Investec Wealth & Investment (UK).

Since 1827, Investec Wealth & Investment (UK) has been a trusted partner in growing and preserving clients’ wealth. Now part of Rathbones Group Plc since 2023, they form the UK's leading discretionary wealth manager.

With 23 locations across the UK and Channel Islands, they are focused on uniting the strengths of two prestigious wealth management firms, bringing together their aligned cultures and operating models.

Spotlight on Gripple and Vertical Integration

Gripple, an award-winning Yorkshire business, continues to set new standards in advanced manufacturing. With a unique employee-owned model, Gripple produces 90 per cent of its components in-house, a strategy that has proven invaluable in navigating global supply chain uncertainties.

This approach not only ensures robust quality control and traceability but also accelerates innovation, enabling Gripple to deliver solutions faster than traditional manufacturing models.

Charlotte Hill, operations director at Gripple, emphasised the advantages of their approach.

She said: “It’s the Gripple way to do business differently. Whether that’s employee-ownership or vertical integration, we are always looking at new and better ways of doing things.

“Innovation is our driving force, and with 90 per cent of Gripple components manufactured in-house, we can react quickly to deliver new solutions.

“Our customers have come to expect a level of quality and service they can’t get anywhere else.”

In a world where supply chain disruptions are common, Gripple’s vertical integration provides strategic independence and supports its sustainability agenda, ensuring greater certainty and transparency for its customers.

Join us

Join us starting at 8.30am for refreshments and an opportunity to visit the exhibitors ahead of the conference.

Be sure to arrive early to connect with fellow attendees and explore the latest innovations in the manufacturing sector. Let's continue to drive meaningful conversations and foster collaboration within the industry.

For more information about the conference, including the full agenda and to book your early bird ticket, visit www.northamc.co.uk

If you have any questions or are interested in sponsorship opportunities, please contact our event manager at [email protected].

We look forward to welcoming you to an inspiring day of innovation and networking at the Annual Advanced Manufacturing Conference.