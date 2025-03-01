Acquisition to transform testosterone treatment accessibility and increase men's sex drive in Doncaster
The acquisition strengthens South Yorkshire’s legacy as a hub for healthcare innovation, with Leger’s expertise continuing to shape the future of men’s health services on a national scale.
Testosterone deficiency remains an under-recognised condition, often dismissed as a natural part of ageing. Yet, symptoms such as fatigue, low mood, brain fog, and reduced sex drive can significantly impact quality of life.
Despite the growing need, many men struggle to access treatment due to a lack of recognition and limited NHS options. Leger has been at the forefront of testosterone therapy for over 25 years, and now, as part of the Medichecks Group, it will streamline access to testing, treatment, and expert-led care through its online platform.
This acquisition ensures that Leger’s heritage in delivering specialist TRT care continues, now powered by the reach and resources of Medichecks to serve men across the UK.
Blood testing plays a vital role in TRT, ensuring patients receive safe and effective treatment. With Medichecks’ advanced blood testing services now fully integrated into Leger’s care model, patients will no longer need to source external tests. This means faster results, simpler processes, and lower costs—delivering a seamless experience from initial diagnosis to ongoing treatment.
Medical Director Dr Douglas Savage, founded Leger Clinic in 1987. He commented: “Testosterone deficiency is a real issue. Patients tell us they’ve lost their get-up-and-go, they’re miserable, and their partners are noticing it too. I’ve seen firsthand how TRT can transform men’s lives. It’s not just about increasing testosterone—it’s about giving men back their energy, confidence, and drive. By joining Medichecks, we can make monitoring simpler, more affordable, and ensure men get the care they need without unnecessary barriers.”
While Leger has transitioned to a fully online model, its roots in South Yorkshire remain an important part of its legacy. The clinic’s reputation for expert-led, high-quality testosterone treatment has helped shape the UK’s growing TRT sector, and its integration with Medichecks will further enhance accessibility for patients nationwide.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.