Leger Clinic, a leading provider of testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) originally founded in Doncaster,has officially joined the Medichecks Group, marking a major step forward in making high-quality TRT more accessible and affordable for men across the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The acquisition strengthens South Yorkshire’s legacy as a hub for healthcare innovation, with Leger’s expertise continuing to shape the future of men’s health services on a national scale.

Testosterone deficiency remains an under-recognised condition, often dismissed as a natural part of ageing. Yet, symptoms such as fatigue, low mood, brain fog, and reduced sex drive can significantly impact quality of life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the growing need, many men struggle to access treatment due to a lack of recognition and limited NHS options. Leger has been at the forefront of testosterone therapy for over 25 years, and now, as part of the Medichecks Group, it will streamline access to testing, treatment, and expert-led care through its online platform.

Leger Clinic.

This acquisition ensures that Leger’s heritage in delivering specialist TRT care continues, now powered by the reach and resources of Medichecks to serve men across the UK.

Blood testing plays a vital role in TRT, ensuring patients receive safe and effective treatment. With Medichecks’ advanced blood testing services now fully integrated into Leger’s care model, patients will no longer need to source external tests. This means faster results, simpler processes, and lower costs—delivering a seamless experience from initial diagnosis to ongoing treatment.

Medical Director Dr Douglas Savage, founded Leger Clinic in 1987. He commented: “Testosterone deficiency is a real issue. Patients tell us they’ve lost their get-up-and-go, they’re miserable, and their partners are noticing it too. I’ve seen firsthand how TRT can transform men’s lives. It’s not just about increasing testosterone—it’s about giving men back their energy, confidence, and drive. By joining Medichecks, we can make monitoring simpler, more affordable, and ensure men get the care they need without unnecessary barriers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Leger has transitioned to a fully online model, its roots in South Yorkshire remain an important part of its legacy. The clinic’s reputation for expert-led, high-quality testosterone treatment has helped shape the UK’s growing TRT sector, and its integration with Medichecks will further enhance accessibility for patients nationwide.

Helen Marsden, co-founder of Medichecks, highlighted the impact of this collaboration: “At Medichecks, we’re committed to making healthcare simple and accessible. Acquiring Leger means we’re ensuring that more men can benefit from expert TRT treatment backed by seamless, high-quality monitoring. We want men to take control of their health and feel their best again.”

Leger’s core mission remains the same: to provide good value, expert-led testosterone therapy with clear, transparent pricing. By cutting out unnecessary complexity, its integration into Medichecks ensures patients get the care they need quickly, safely, and cost-effectively—all while building on its strong foundations in men’s health.