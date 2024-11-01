A refreshed Ernest Jones store, designed for Doncaster’s shoppers, has opened its doors in the Frenchgate Centre.

Customers are welcomed into a bright interior, with a host of new features to improve and enhance their shopping experience.

Every aspect of the refurbishment has been thoughtfully designed with local shoppers in mind.

“We wanted our Doncaster customers to feel right at home from the moment they enter our store,” said store manager, Maryann Barros

The refreshed jewellery store in the Frenchgate Centre.

“As a trusted jeweller with a reputation for quality, craftmanship and expertise, we’re here to help our customers celebrate milestone moments and so we really wanted to heighten that sense of occasion in our store,” she said.

“This significant investment underscores our dedication to local high streets and shopping centres across the country. We believe that a vibrant retail sector is a vital part of a thriving community and we hope our refurbished stores will be warmly welcomed by local shoppers,” said Neil Old, Signet Jewelers UK and Ireland MD.