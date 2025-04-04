A cafe and two clubs in Doncaster visited by food hygiene inspectors
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 3: Ollies Cafe at 13 Central Terrace, Edlington Lane, Edlington, Doncaster; rated on February 27
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 4: Balby Bridge Working Mens Club at 26 Roberts Road, Balby, Doncaster; rated on February 27
• Rated 4: Woodfield Social Club at Woodfield Road, Balby, Doncaster; rated on February 27
The five hygiene ratings are:
0 – urgent improvement required.
1 – major improvement necessary.
2 – some improvement necessary.
3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory.
4 – hygiene standards are good.
5 – hygiene standards are very good.
