A cafe and two clubs in Doncaster visited by food hygiene inspectors

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 3: Ollies Cafe at 13 Central Terrace, Edlington Lane, Edlington, Doncaster; rated on February 27

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 4: Balby Bridge Working Mens Club at 26 Roberts Road, Balby, Doncaster; rated on February 27

• Rated 4: Woodfield Social Club at Woodfield Road, Balby, Doncaster; rated on February 27

The five hygiene ratings are:

0 – urgent improvement required.

1 – major improvement necessary.

2 – some improvement necessary.

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory.

4 – hygiene standards are good.

5 – hygiene standards are very good.

