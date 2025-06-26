Yorkshire’s strongest men pay special visit to Lakeside Village ahead of major competition

Yorkshire’s strongest men dropped by Lakeside Village for a power-packed visit ahead of their big competition - and centre manager, Lyndsey Parry, was more than ready to rise to the occasion!

Jimmy Green and Jordan Davis came to Doncaster’s leading shopping outlet ahead of the Man Beast Yorkshire’s Strongest Man and Woman 2025 event which they are both taking part in when it comes to the centre on Saturday 12 July for some early preparations.

And that included giving Lyndsey a lift into the air!

Lyndsey Parry, centre manager at Lakeside Village, said: “Excitement is building here at Lakeside Village for what is set to be a fantastic event. We were so pleased to welcome Jimmy and Jordan to the centre in advance of the event to have a look around and see what is in store for them later this month. Even if it did mean I got lifted into the air as part of their preparations!”

Lakeside Village’s centre manager, Lyndsey Parry, gets a lift from two of the competitors – Jordan Davis (L) and Jimmy Green (R) – at the Man Beast Yorkshire’s Strongest Man and Woman 2025 event which is coming to Lakeside Village on 12 July

The county’s strongest people will battle it out for the title of Man Beast Yorkshire’s Strongest Man and Woman 2025 in five events throughout the day, expertly refereed by the former three times UK’s Strongest Man Champion, Paul Smith, and event director, two times Guinness World Record Holder Mark Anglesea from Man Beast Strongman events.

Events will include arm dumbbell lifts for repetitions from the floor, with weights of 90kg for the Open and 50kg for Women. Deadlift repetitions, where suits are not allowed but straps are permitted, with weights set at 300kg for Open and 160kg for Women. Conans wheel challenges participants with weights of 300kg for Open and 200kg for Women. The yoke event requires competitors to drop and return over 40 metres, carrying weights of 300kg for Open and 200kg for Women. Finally, stone over yoke for repetitions involves lifting stones weighing 180kg for Open and 120kg for Women.

Last year’s event saw Josh Lancaster crowned Man Beast Yorkshire’s Strongest Man 2024 and Michaela Pearson crowned Man Beast Yorkshire’s Strongest Woman 2024.

Jordan said: “We know how successful last years’ event was so I am thrilled to be part of it again, joining a great group of competitors – both men and women - who are all set for a wonderful occasion.”

Added Jimmy: “Lakeside Village is the perfect setting and it was lovely to meet Lyndsey and the Lakeside Village team in person. We know we’ll have a fantastic audience cheering us all on at the event later this month so please do come on down to watch and join in the fun!”

For further information visit www.lakeside-village.co.uk/yorkshires-strongman-2025/