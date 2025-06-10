Yorkshire’s strongest men and women get ready for Lakeside battle

Yorkshire’s strongest men and women will descend on Lakeside Village Outlet Shopping next month (July 12) to battle it out for the title of Man Beast Yorkshire’s Strongest Man and Woman 2025.

The county’s strongest people will take part in five events throughout the day, expertly refereed by the former three times UK’s Strongest Man Champion, Paul Smith, and event director, two times Guinness World Record Holder Mark Anglesea from Man Beast Strongman events.

Lyndsey Parry, centre manager at Lakeside Village said: “This is a huge event for us, and we are proud to once again be hosting this strong man and strong woman competition.

“We love to put on free events for our customers and this has become an annual highlight.

Yorkshire's strongest men at Lakeside Village

“The event, which takes place on Saturday 12th July from 10am on the lawned area in front of our M&S Outlet, will see up to 10 strongmen and women in each of three categories.”

Events include arm dumbbell lifts for repetitions from the floor, with weights of 90kg for the Open and 50kg for Women. Deadlift repetitions, where suits are not allowed but straps are permitted, with weights set at 300kg for Open and 160kg for Women. Conans wheel challenges participants with weights of 300kg for Open and 200kg for Women. The yoke event requires competitors to drop and return over 40 metres, carrying weights of 300kg for Open and 200kg for Women. Finally, stone over yoke for repetitions involves lifting stones weighing 180kg for Open and 120kg for Women.

Last year’s event saw Josh Lancaster crowned Man Beast Yorkshire’s Strongest Man 2024 and to Michaela Pearson crowned Man Beast Yorkshire’s Strongest Woman 2024.

Andrew Picken from Man Beast Strongman Events said: “We cannot wait for this year’s event.

“Last year’s event was a great success at Lakeside Village. It is a wonderful setting, for both competitors and spectators, and it was an easy decision to return for this year’s contest. I’d like to say a huge thank you to them for hosting us and to our podium sponsors SBD for providing athlete prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place. We have another superb field lined up for each category and it promises to be an action-packed day, so join us as we find out who are Yorkshire’s strongest!”

For further information visit www.lakeside-village.co.uk/yorkshires-strongman-2025/