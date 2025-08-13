Yorkshire Wildlife Trust set to make waves at Lakeside Village this weekend

Yorkshire Wildlife Trust is set to make waves at Lakeside Village Outlet Shopping this weekend, when the team hosts a marine-themed awareness day packed with family fun at the centre.

The Trust will be on hand from 10am to 2pm outside Ernest Jones on Saturday 16 August, running a host of marine wildlife-themed activities for young visitors, including The Seabird Challenge, a litter pollution game and ‘Wish Fish’, inviting kids to decorate fish and write a wish to take home.

The team will also be sharing a wealth of information and facts about the importance of Britain’s seabirds and how we can protect them.

Toni Wainwright, membership venues and events assistant at Yorkshire Wildlife Trust, said: “We’re really looking forward to visiting Lakeside Village and getting families involved with our fun crafts and activities, all with the aim of raising vital awareness about the importance of marine wildlife.”

Abby Chandler, deputy centre manager at Lakeside Village, added: “We have a great partnership with Yorkshire Wildlife Trust and believe wholeheartedly in their mission and cause, so we’re excited to welcome them to the centre during the summer holidays.

“We’ve got a whole range of under-the-sea themed fun on throughout the next few weeks, before the big return to school, and the Trust will be combining family-friendly activities with informative learning opportunities, too. It’s going to be great!”

Yorkshire Wildlife Trust’s appearance is part of Lakeside Village’s ongoing summer holiday activities, with its summer story time sessions concluding on Saturday 16 August, with two readings of Little Turtle and the Sea taking place at 10am and 1:30pm.

Later in the month, a Pirates Ahoy show and workshop will take place on 23 August and, on Saturday 30 August, a bottle top art workshop.

The centre’s ever-popular Summer Cinema will also take place on Sunday 24 August, showing Shark Tail on the big screen at 11am, followed by Luca at 1.30pm.

Additionally, Lakeside Village will be hosting summer dance jam sessions at the centre, every Thursday throughout August, from 6.30pm to 7.45pm, costing £5 per session.

And, an all-new Rocky Reef free crazy golf is already in place for customers to enjoy at Lakeside Village all summer long, alongside the popular free ping pong parlour, too.

For further information, visit www.lakeside-village.co.uk