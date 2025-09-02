Yorkshire Sculpture Park hosts its first-ever Dry Stone Walling Course

Yorkshire Sculpture Park (YSP) is set to host its first Dry Stone Walling Course on September 21-22, inviting members of the public to discover and help preserve one of Yorkshire’s most iconic rural crafts.

Dry stone walls are a defining feature of the Yorkshire landscape, stitching together fields and moorlands in a centuries-old tradition. The Yorkshire Dales and North Yorkshire Moors alone are home to thousands of miles of these walls, making them one of the most extensive man-made structures across the region. Their enduring strength and ecological value-providing shelter and habitats for wildlife are a testament to the skill of generations of Yorkshire wallers.

The hands-on course at YSP, delivered in partnership with the South Yorkshire branch of the Dry Stone Walling Association (DSWA), offers a rare opportunity for beginners and enthusiasts to learn the fundamentals of walling in the inspiring setting of YSP. Course participants will be working in close proximity to three of the YSP works by the internationally acclaimed landscape artist Andrew Goldsworthy.Participants will receive expert guidance on the traditional techniques that have shaped Yorkshire’s countryside, with all tools and materials provided.

The DSWA estimates that rebuilding a dry stone wall in the UK costs between £60 and £100 per square metre if the stone is already available, reflecting the skill and labour involved. The South Yorkshire branch has seen a revival in interest in the ancient craft with younger generations now expressing an interest as well as home improvers who want to have the basic skills to take on a personal project.

Dry stone walling enjoying a revival

Mark Chesman, Head of Estates at YSP, said: “Dry stone walls are as much a part of Yorkshire’s heritage as its art and landscapes. We’re thrilled to bring this unique learning experience to YSP for the first time, giving people the chance to connect with the land and the skills that have sustained it for generations.”

The DSWA, a national charity with a strong Yorkshire presence, works to promote understanding and knowledge of this ancient craft. Its branches across the county regularly organise training, demonstrations, and public projects to ensure the tradition thrives. According to the DSWA, dry stone walls require no cement foundations and, if built correctly, can last for centuries. Many in Yorkshire have already stood for hundreds of years.

Ian Neville from the South Yorkshire branch of the DSWA added: “We’re delighted to collaborate with YSP for this landmark course in such a beautiful setting. Yorkshire’s dry stone walls are a living link to our rural past, and teaching these skills in such a prominent setting is a fantastic way to inspire new generations to value and protect them.

“It is a craft that is really accessible to many people, but you do need patience and good spatial awareness also helps when you are constantly evaluating and selecting stones to fit in specific places – effectively, you are working on a very large 3-D jigsaw puzzle without a picture.”

This course is suitable for adults (16+) of all abilities, whether seeking a new hobby, a career change, or simply a unique way to engage with Yorkshire’s countryside. Places are limited to small groups of up to around 12 participants, led by experienced instructors.

Booking Information: For further details, visit the DSWA at Beginner Training Courses - Dry Stone Walling Association. A place on the two day course at YSP in September costs £120 and can be booked at www.dswa-sy.org.uk