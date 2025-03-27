What’s on over the Easter holidays in Yorkshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Spring into an unforgettable Easter holiday at Ninja Warrior UK Sheffield

This Easter Holidays, let the kids loose at Ninja Warrior UK Sheffield for ninja-tastic eggs-ercise to burn off all their excess energy.

The park tests your Ninja skills while climbing, balancing and swinging across obstacles or bouncing across their inflatable – plus find out if you have what it takes to beat the Warped Wall!

To recharge after all the action, you can recoup in the cafe with a variety of drinks, snacks or mains. Over the school break, families can take advantage of the Ultimate Feast for four people, which includes a pizza, a bowl of fries, a 12 nugget sharer, plus drinks for £20.

Prospective Ninjas can snag two 1-hour sessions plus a sharing pizza, Monday-Friday after 4pm, for just £24.

What’s more, families can enter a social media colouring competition, from Friday 11 April to be in with the chance of winning a birthday party at Ninja Warrior UK Sheffield for 10 people.

To book a session, visit: www.ninjawarrioruk.co.uk/sheffield