What a line-up at Doncaster Dome – music, fashion, wrestling, robots!

It’s all going on at Doncaster Dome over the next few months, with a dazzling array of music events mixed in with some fashion, wrestling, and… battling robots!

On Good Friday, April 18, a cast of divas will take the audience on an unforgettable journey in ‘Drag me to the 80s’, promising a dazzling fusion of nostalgia, empowerment and a celebration of the extraordinary, with a live band performing iconic hits from acts such as Abba, Pet Shop Boys, Duran Duran, and Rick Astley.

The following night, Saturday, April 19, ‘Now I’m Here’ Queen Tribute return to The Dome, fresh from a sell-out tour last year. The group is led by the brilliant Josh Henderson, an internationally acclaimed vocalist known for his stirring portrayal of Freddie Mercury and powerhouse rock tenor vocals, belting out hits like Bohemian Rhapsody, Radio GaGa and Who Wants to Live Forever.

Rounding off the Easter entertainment on Sunday, April 20 is RevPro High Stakes, as The Dome plays host to Europe’s most exciting wrestling show. You will be thrilled as high-flying, hard-hitting stars of Revolution Pro Wrestling explode into action, headlined by AEW's Mercedes Mone defending her undisputed British Women's Championship

The following weekend – April 26 and 27 – it is the turn of the robots to wow crowds at The Dome, with three shows over the weekend.

Delivered by the team behind the popular Robot Wars Live Tours, ‘Extreme Robots 2025’ promises a new age of mechanised combat, with fan-favourite robots from Robot Wars, Battlebots, and the newest creations from Extreme Robots doing battle inside the double-walled arena to take home the Heavyweight Championship.

The ‘Aurora Fashion Show’ on Friday, May 9 promises a sensational night of fashion, music from the movies, and live entertainment – with money raised on the night going towards Aurora Wellbeing, a charity which cares for local people with a cancer diagnosis, as well as their families. The models have all either had cancer or are still on their cancer journey and will showcase clothes from local boutiques and national retailers.

The next night, Saturday May 10, The Dome will be transported back to the 1980s and 1990s, for ‘Now that's what I call Madchester’ which celebrates Mancunian music from those two decades. Tom Hingley, former lead singer with Inspiral Carpets, will be headlining with his band, the Karpets, alongside three leading UK tribute bands who will bring to life hits from The Stone Roses, Oasis, and The Smiths.

On Friday, May 16 it will be the turn of hit band The Drifters to take to the stage at The Dome and perform their greatest hits, including Saturday Night at the Movies, Under the Boardwalk, and Save the Last Dance for Me. The Drifters enjoyed a resurgence prior to the Covid lockdowns, touring around the UK and making their first ever appearance at the Royal Albert Hall.

There is no bigger music star the world right now than Taylor Swift and on Friday, May 30, The Dome will host ‘TaylorMania’, a tribute show starring self-obsessed ‘Swiftie’ Katy Ellis, who will take to the stage with a live band and dancers to deliver an authentic recreation of a Taylor Swift show, complete with all her biggest hits.

Moving onto June, The Dome has two fantastic nights of music lined up. The first, on Friday, June 20, is ‘Luke Combs UK’, the world’s leading tribute to the Grammy-nominated country megastar, promising a night of incredible songs, authentic Southern vibes, and a whole lot of boot-stomping fun.

And on Saturday, June 28, it will be turn of Showaddywaddy to rock The Dome. For five decades, the band has toured to all corners of the world performing hits like Pretty Little Angel Eyes, Blue Moon, and Under the Moon of Love, songs that have seen Showaddywaddy sell more than 20 million records.

Chris Hone, chief operating officer at Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust, which manages the Dome, said: “What a line up! The next few months promise to be hugely memorable for our audiences and staff, with such a varied mix of wonderful performers taking to the stage. I’d encourage everyone to make sure they don’t miss out on the events that most appeal – tickets are moving fast!”

For details of these shows and to book tickets, please visit: https://www.dclt.co.uk/the-dome/whats-on