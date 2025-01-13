Wellness in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

KTDanz Studioz held their first Wellness Event on Saturday January 11. Principal Katie Ahmed survived two Strokes a year ago and felt that she needed more information to live a cleaner, healthier lifestyle. It became clear that more and more people were also dealing the same lifestyle choices so Katie started planning a Wellness Event to bring Holistic Therapists and Experts in the Wellbeing Industry together. The Event was a huge success and Katie is planning another Event for this coming Spring.

The Wellness Event was a huge success and showcased Iza Yoga, Salt Caves, Ancient Meditation Reiki, Kaam Massage, Wellness with Katie Adderley, Sebastian health & wellbeing, New Image UK products and so much more. We are busy planning the next event for the Spring 2025. Please go to our Facebook page Wellness Warriors for more information or message Katie on 07867 613929 for Dance & Fitness Class and Event information. The Studioz are based in the town end of Bentley;

KTDanz Studioz