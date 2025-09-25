Vue marks a decade of award-winning musical Hamilton with big screen anniversary

Hamilton

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of the beloved Broadway phenomenon, Vue is bringing the award-winning Hamilton to the big screen this September.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From 26 September, for three days only, the global stage sensation heads to the big screen at Vue Doncaster, telling the story of one of America’s foremost founding fathers Alexander Hamilton. The screening brings the show straight from the Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway and features the original cast.

Created by and starring Lin-Manuel Miranda, the production first hit stages back in 2015 and since has toured the world, winning over worldwide audiences with iconic and award-winning songs such as Alexander Hamilton and My Shot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This groundbreaking musical, which packs a score of more than 40 songs in total, can be experienced on the big screen, allowing theatre fans to enjoy all of their favourite moments in this fully immersive experience, all from the comfort of their local Vue.

Robert Lea, Head of Screen Content of Vue UK and Ireland said: “Since it rocked the theatre world over 10 years ago, Hamilton has gone on to be a legendary musical that fans always eagerly want to see.

“At Vue this month, we’re thrilled to provide audiences a fantastic way to watch this iconic production, complete with the original Broadway cast, up on the big screen for a limited time.”

Tickets are available at www.myvue.com.