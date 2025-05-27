Viral Reggae star to perform at The Fringe at Tramlines as main stage acts announced

The Fringe at Tramlines returns to Sheffield city centre for South Yorkshire’s biggest party from 25 to 27 July, offering a packed weekend of music, DJs and culture across more than 40 venues. Supported by Sheffield BID, Sheffield City Council and Tramlines Festival, The Fringe has become one of the most important and accessible events in the city’s cultural calendar. In 2024, the event attracted over 45,000 people and generated an estimated £1.86 million for the local economy.

The Fringe Stage at Devonshire Green, the centrepiece for the event, is programmed by Tramlines co-founder, Alan Deadman (aka Papa Al). Devonshire Green offers a place for audiences of all ages to meet, dance and enjoy the weekend’s atmosphere. The stage is headlined on Saturday 26th July by Fringe favourites Jungle Lion who return with their full ska orchestra, while Sunday’s headline set comes from reggae pioneer Macka B and the Roots Ragga Band. Alongside many other acts performing will be Ed Sheeran-supported artists from Tracks music project.

Headliner Macka B is a legend of the UK reggae scene whose career spans four decades. Known for his conscious lyrics, witty wordplay and deep roots in Rastafarian culture, he has built a following that crosses generations. In recent years, Macka B has also become a viral figure on social media, where his freestyle series promoting healthy eating have gained millions of views. Tracks like ‘Cucumba’ have been shared by global stars including Alicia Keys and Naomi Campbell. His appearance in Sheffield will celebrate 40 years since the release of his first record.

Papa Al said, ‘Macka B is an inspirational performer who mixed ska, reggae and ragga. He has a big following in Sheffield and we can’t wait for this totally free performance for people of all ages and backgrounds in the heart of the city.’

Saturday’s line up also includes Shanghai Treason, The Tivolis (selected by WaterBear Music College), Blue Street Brass and Highway Child, with DJ sets from DJ Myna, DJ Kom and DJ Issa Dancer. Sunday’s programme features Soul Battalion, an authentic dance showcase from Ripton Lindsey, and performances from Tracks, a Sheffield music development project for 14 to 25 year olds. Run by Sheffield Music School, Following a visit to Tracks in 2024, Ed Sheeran appeared in Sheffield city centre last weekend for an impromptu performance alongside the young talents from Tracks and acclaimed rapper, JME. Papa Al will also perform throughout the weekend with his trademark global selections.

The Devonshire Green stage is just one part of a much wider weekend of events taking place across Sheffield’s pubs, bars, shops and public spaces. New venues joining the Fringe for 2025 include Department, formerly Kommune, and a large event hosted in New Era Square. Organisers are encouraging anyone planning a Fringe event to submit their listings to the official website via Welcome to Sheffield. That can be done using this link www.welcometosheffield.co.uk/submit-your-event.

Diane Jarvis, Head of Business Operations at Sheffield BID, said:

"As we mark a decade of Sheffield BID in the city centre, we’re rightly proud of our continued association with The Fringe at Tramlines weekender. The event plays an important role in the annual events calendar, driving footfall into the city centre over the three days of The Fringe, bringing welcome dwell time and most importantly additional spend into our city centre business community.

“The Fringe at Tramlines has been one of the BID’s signature festivals since our inception and we look forward to continuing to play our part in delivering a welcoming and vibrant experience for city centre visitors."

Councillor Mohammed Mahroof, Chair of the Economic Development, Skills and Culture Committee, said: “It is fantastic news that The Fringe at Tramlines will be returning to the city centre once again this year.

“Tramlines Festival at Hillsborough Park brings millions to the local economy and attracts visitors from across the country and beyond, to the city.

“Whilst this ticketed event has huge benefits, so does The Fringe. It is free to attend and brings hundreds of people into the city centre. This is brilliant for our local businesses and also makes Sheffield a vibrant place to live.”