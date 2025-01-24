TV star Ryan Thomas brings ice skating excitement to the Dome

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Fans of the British actor and TV personality Ryan Thomas are in for a special treat next month when he comes to Doncaster Dome for an exciting ice-skating themed meet-and-greet.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The recent Dancing on Ice champion and former Coronation Street star will be at the Dome for two sessions – the first starting at 12pm and another at 2pm - on Sunday 16 February. Guests will have the opportunity to spend time with Ryan on the ice to learn some top tips as well as take photographs and get autographs.

Tickets cost £15 for adults and £10 for children and there will be no additional charges for photos or autographs on the day. Attendees are also encouraged to stay and enjoy themed food offerings after the ice sessions which will be available to purchase separately.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve Parker, group attractions manager, from Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust (DCLT) which manages the Dome, said: “As an actor and TV personality, Ryan is known for his appearances on a host of popular TV shows in recent years particularly his 16-year stint on Coronation Street, Celebrity Big Brother, Celebrity Masterchef and of course his famous Dancing on Ice victory!

Ryan Thomas

“He has always been a really popular presence on our TV screens so we are thrilled he will be visiting us here at the Dome for the two sessions which promise to be an unforgettable experience for fans of all ages.”

The Dome’s famous Ice Caps with its split-level ice rink - the only one in the UK - welcomes visitors of all ages and abilities.

DCLT has also recently launched specialist Choose Skating lessons suitable for adults and children from four years old including complete beginners through to those with some experience. Based on Skate UK’s recognised Learn to Skate programme, the lessons start from level 1 progressing up to level 6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve added: “We know how popular ice skating is in Doncaster as we welcome thousands of visitors every year to our rink and host an array of special events on the ice throughout the year. Our expert lessons add to this offering with skilled instructors who can ensure all budding ice skaters have fun whilst learning and improving their skating skills.

“As Ryan found when he took part on Dancing on Ice, ice skating is a great way to have fun and keep fit and healthy, so we are really pleased to be joining forces with him to promote ice skating as much as possible here in Doncaster. Please visit our website to book.”

To book tickets for the Ryan Thomas ice skating event or find out more about Ice Skating at the Dome, please visit: www.dclt.co.uk/the-dome/activities/ice-skating