Tuesday 19 November 2024 Doncaster Ramblers Silkstone

There had been a heavy snowfall the night before and so we were not sure what to expect when we got up and got ready for this walk. Would the travelling be difficult and what would conditions underfoot be like. Whatever our misgivings 21 Ramblers turned up at Pot House Hamlet on the outskirts of Silkstone. Everyone reported relatively easy journeys and the weather looked good. Dry and bright and nowhere near as cold as some of the forecasts had led us to expect.

Pot House Hamlet is an interesting place. Silkstone is mentioned in The Domesday Book ( before towns like Barnsley existed ). The beck that runs through the hamlet has over the years been used as a source of power and supported industries such as glass making , pottery and grain grinding. More recently it has been a centre for local farming and rose growing. Many of the old buildings at Pot House Mill Farm have been renovated and now house cafes and retail outlets.

We left the car park there and went straight across the road and into the snow covered countryside and then across Silkstone golf course. We looped back west and then south and east to bring us almost full circle to Silkstone Common and our lunch stop at The Station Inn public house. (The only pub I have ever been in with its own train timetable board).

All the way it had been like a winter wonderland as we went in and out of small wooded areas, across small streams and up and down across the snow- white farmland.The afternoon was over similar terrain and again was very white and snow covered as we left Silkstone Common and went east and then north through Hall Royd Wood and then cut diagonally across Silkstone Fall to get back to Pot House Hamlet. What a change the walk had been. Our first taste of winter.

First snow of winter won't deter these hardy ramblers

And a very good taste at that. The weather had been pleasant and the vistas clean and pure white rather than the green we usually get. We had all enjoyed it greatly. Some of our more childish members had even indulged in snowball fights and delighted in making the snow cascade on others heads from the overhanging branches. It's not every week you get the chance to do that !

Thanks to Phil for leading and to Mel and Norman for back-marking. Steve as ever for the photos. CP

Non-members welcome, on Rambler walks just turn up and you will be well looked after

