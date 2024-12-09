Train firm sends carriage of Santas to Doncaster for toy appeal

Rail operator Hull Trains has showcased its continued dedication to supporting its local communities by organising for a train carriage of Santas to deliver a ‘Santa Sack’ full of toys to the Doncaster Children’s Christmas Toy Appeal.

Popular open access operator Hull Trains has showcased its continued dedication in supporting its local communities by organising for a train carriage of Santas to deliver a ‘Santa Sack’ full of toys to the Doncaster Children’s Christmas Toy Appeal.

The Hull Trains ‘Santa Carriage’ received a brilliant response from kind volunteers from HEY! Volunteering – a community of dedicated people from across Hull and East Yorkshire. Fifteen of the famous blue coated volunteers got right into the Christmas spirit, dressing up as Santa to travel to Doncaster.

During the hour-long journey, the volunteers had their own special carriage where they were able to enjoy an onboard Christmas party experience, complete with music, decorations and some tasty mince pies.

The Hull Trains' carriage of Santas

On arrival, the group of Santas met the chief organiser of the Doncaster Children’s Toy Appeal, Andy Crittenden, outside of the railway station for the official ‘Santa delivery’ of the special toys that were kindly donated by Hull Trains.

Andy Crittenden commented: “What an absolutely fantastic and creative way to donate some toys to our Children’s Toy Appeal. It was quite a sight to behold - fifteen Santas emerging from Doncaster station with a sack load of goodies! We’re extremely grateful to Hull Trains and the lovely volunteers who supported this. These extra toys will make such a difference to the lives of local children who really need support this Christmas.”

Vital

Louise Mendham, Service Delivery Director at Hull Trains, said: “We’re proud to be an active member of the Hull community, but we’re also passionate about supporting all our other destinations that we travel to as well. The Doncaster Children’s Toy Appeal is such a vital project and we know that this toy donation will bring happiness to young people in the area on the most special day of the year.

“We wanted to have a bit of fun with it, so rather than just having one Santa deliver the presents, we thought why not have a whole train carriage full of Santas! The lovely people at HEY! Volunteering were only too happy to help, so we threw a little festive party between Hull and Doncaster for the volunteers to show our huge thanks. The whole event was a really special day for all involved.”

David Lau, one of the HEY! Volunteers, added: “It was a wonderful day. I regularly travel with Hull Trains so it was particularly special to be part of this occasion. I thoroughly enjoyed dressing up and having the party on the train. Then to be involved in the toy handover and know where those toys are going is a really great feeling. What a way to start Christmas!”