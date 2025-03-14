Tom Randall’s latest climbing challenge screens at ShAFF

Sheffield Adventure Film Festival (ShAFF) returns to Showroom Cinema from March 21-23, once again bringing some of the best adventure films to The Outdoor City.

One of this year’s most talked-about premieres is Here and There, a new documentary that follows British climber and Rab athlete Tom Randall as he reimagines what’s possible in the sport.

Randall is no stranger to pushing limits, having established some of the hardest crack climbs in the world. But Here and There takes his story in another direction. Set against the backdrop of Berlin, it explores how Randall applies his unique climbing philosophy to an urban environment, uncovering new challenges in the unlikeliest of places. Crack climbing has long been associated with the soaring sandstone of Utah or the granite walls of Squamish, but Randall’s creative approach sees him tackling lines beneath bridges and along the forgotten edges of the cityscape.

"Ever since making the first ascent of Century Crack in 2011, I've been looking out for an offwidth that would push on world standards again," says Randall. "To my surprise (or maybe not that much surprise!), I was shown a project on the underside of a bridge in North Berlin – a place that, for me, is a perfect blend of creative energy, industrial brutality, and openness to new ideas and concepts. This all felt very fitting, considering I was hanging out under an ugly concrete bridge, trying to yet again climb the world's hardest offwidth, and convincing myself that adventures can be found where no one's expecting."

The film, directed by George Phillips, goes beyond the physical act of climbing to ask bigger questions about exploration and creativity. What makes a first ascent truly groundbreaking? Is the next great climbing frontier hidden in plain sight? And how do pioneers like Randall balance ambition, fear, and self-expression? In Here and There, we see Randall not just as an elite athlete but as an innovator—someone who isn’t satisfied with repeating what’s come before.

Following its screening at ShAFF on Saturday March 22 at 7.30pm, Randall and the filmmakers will take part in a live Q&A, hosted by world-renowned mountaineer Andy Cave. Having gone from the depths of a Yorkshire coal mine to the summits of the Himalayas, Cave understands what it means to push beyond the expected, making him the perfect person to unpick Randall’s mindset. The conversation will offer a rare insight into the motivations of a climber who thrives on reinvention.

The premiere will be followed by an official after-party in the Showroom Café Bar presented by Rab, where Randall and Cave will swap climbing gear for DJ decks alongside special guests. Festival-goers can raise a glass to the film with a free drink token, and as always, the after-party is free to attend.

Alongside Here and There, ShAFF 2025 will feature an outstanding programme of adventure films covering everything from high-altitude mountaineering to grassroots environmental activism. Patagonia’s Worn Wear initiative will be on-site, offering free gear repairs throughout the weekend, helping outdoor enthusiasts keep their kit in action. Meanwhile, Thornbridge Brewery’s exclusive ShAFF Pale Ale will be on tap all weekend, the perfect pint to accompany a weekend of film, adventure, and conversation.

Snap from Here and There

With thought-provoking films, inspiring discussions, and a community hub of outdoor enthusiasts, ShAFF 2025 promises to be a highlight of Sheffield’s Festival of the Outdoors. Tickets for Here and There and the full festival programme are available now at shaff.co.uk/shaff25.