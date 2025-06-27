Youth theatre groups to stage environmentally themed plays at Doncaster's Cast

Young people aged between three and 26 years from Cast Youth Theatre are coming together in July to stage two environmentally themed production at a Doncaster venue.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wild Lives and Wastelands will be performed at Cast in Sir Nigel Gresley Square on Saturday 12 and Sunday 13 July.

Featuring over 180 CYT members from across 11 theatre groups, each show explores themes of nature, the environment and our place in the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The shows ask important questions such as: "Who does this land belong to?" and "Who has a right to say

Wild Lives and Wastelands will be performed at Doncaster's Cast Theatre.

what it's used for?"

Wild Lives will be presented by the CYT groups for under-11s, and Wastelands by those for over-11s.

Wild Lives and Wastelands were written specifically for Cast Youth Theatre by Stacey Sampson (We Are Giants 2018, Timecasters 2023), with music and lyrics by Beccy Owen and Stacey Sampson, and are based on two local news stories.

One is about an army of frogs that marched across Ivanhoe Road in Edenthorpe, Doncaster, only to find that their usual pond had been developed over, as well as the incredible volunteers who worked hard to ensure they weren’t run over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second story is about a rare insect that was found at Potteric Carr nature reserve in Doncaster.

Justine Green, Cast’s Youth Theatre Manager said: "It has been so wonderful to see the young people growing, thriving and flourishing in workshops and rehearsals in preparation for this production.

"The opportunity for our Cast Youth Theatre members to work with Stacey Sampson once again and be part of the creative process by adding ideas for the storyline, script and lyrics has been a real privilege. This has all cumulated into two phenomenal interconnected musical plays which are thought provoking, funny and joyous!”

Tickets for both events can be booked online:

Cast Youth Theatre is for young people between the ages of 3 and 26, made up of 11 groups: Sparkles (ages 3-5), Twinkles (ages 6-8), Little Lights (ages 8-11), Spotlights (ages 11-14), Flood Lights (ages 14-18), and Bright Lights (SEND - ages 14-26).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s an exciting, high-energy group combining fun drama activities and games, singing, dancing and imagination. No previous performance experience is necessary; everyone is welcome to join in the fun.