World's greatest stage musicals coming to Doncaster cinema for special screening

The World’s Greatest Stage Musicals will be coming to over 350 cinemas across the UK and Ireland this autumn for a season of must see shows for theatre enthusiasts everywhere – including Doncaster.

Audiences can sit back and relax in the comfort of their local cinema and experience the very best in theatre, with a chance to watch some of the most celebrated productions of recent years.

Whether a seasoned theatregoer or you just want to immerse yourselves with incredible music, drama and performance, The World’s Greatest Stage Musicals in Cinema has something for everyone, all in HD on the big screen, experienced with epic state of the art sound.

The autumn season includes three iconic theatre performances – Miss Saigon: 25th Anniversary (2016) from London’s Price Edward Theatre; the 25th anniversary spectacular of the worldwide phenomenon The Phantom of the Opera at the Royal Albert Hall (2011); and the Girl from The North Country, the lauded musical that marries the music of Bob Dylan with a compelling and raw human story.

Cinemagoers will be able to enjoy some classic musicals in Doncaster this autumn.

All screenings will on limited dates – the programme is as follows.

Miss Saigon: 25th Anniversary (2016) – Sunday 22 September and Tuesday 24 September

This spectacular, sell-out 25th Anniversary Gala Performance of the global stage sensation also features appearances by the original cast including Jonathan Pryce and Lea Salonga.

This acclaimed production was described as “the most thrilling, soaring and emotionally stirring musical with magnificent performances” by the Daily Telegraph and “the greatest musical of all time” by the Daily Mail.

The epic love story tells the tragic tale of young bar girl Kim, orphaned by war, who falls in love with American GI Chris – but their lives are torn apart by the fall of Saigon.

The Phantom of the Opera at the Royal Albert Hall (2011) – Sunday 3 November and Tuesday 5 November

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera is a worldwide entertainment phenomenon.

It has been staged in 145 cities across 27 countries and its box office sales eclipse Avatar, Titanic and Star Wars.

To celebrate its 25th Anniversary year, Cameron Mackintosh presented The Phantom of the Opera in a fully-staged, lavish production set in the sumptuous Victorian splendour of the Royal Albert Hall.

Phantom Of The Opera At The Royal Albert Hall stars Ramin Karimloo as 'The Phantom' and Sierra Boggess as 'Christine'. They are joined by a supporting cast and orchestra of over 200, plus some very special guest appearances.

Girl From The North Country – Thursday 21 November + Sunday 24 November

Written and directed by celebrated playwright Conor McPherson and featuring Tony Award-winning orchestrations by Simon Hale, Girl From The North Country reimagines 20 legendary songs of Bob Dylan as they’ve never been heard before, including Forever Young, All Along The Watchtower, Hurricane and Like A Rolling Stone.

It’s 1934 in Duluth, Minnesota. We meet a group of wayward travellers whose lives intersect in a guesthouse filled with music, life and hope. Experience this “profoundly beautiful” Broadway production (The New York Times) brought to vivid life by an extraordinary company of actors and musicians.

This production comes from The Belasco Theatre in New York.

Doncaster’s Savoy Cinema in Sir Nigel Gresley Square will be hosting the screenings. Full details are available HERE