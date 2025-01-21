Win tickets to see Celine Dion tribute show coming to Doncaster later this year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A sparkling tribute to singer-songwriter Celine Dion is coming to Doncaster – and you could be there to see it as we have tickets to give away.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celine: My Heart Will Go On comes to The Dome on July 19 – celebrating the life and music of the acclaimed international performer.

Thirty years ago, the hottest ticket in town was for Celine Dion’s sold-out UK leg of her Colour of My Love worldwide tour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Power of Love singer’s music continues to attract capacity audiences, as international touring tribute concert show My Heart Will Go On announces its eagerly-awaited British dates – including a performance at the Doncaster Dome.

A tribute to Celine Dion is coming to Doncaster later this year.

Back in 1995, the Canadian songstress had already enjoyed a UK number one, Think Twice, which followed up the success of her breakthrough solo single The Power of Love and duet, with Peabo Bryson, Beauty and the Beast.

It’s All Coming Back to Me, Because You Love Me, All By Myself, Tell Him, My Heart Will Go On, Immortality, I’m Your Angel, That’s the Way it Is, A New Day Has Come and I’m Alive were yet to happen.

All of these top 20 hits feature in the show My Heart Will Go On.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hit-packed production is following up on its sold-out 2024 tour with a brand-new spectacular.

Brought to the stage by well-established theatre show producers Carlton Entertainment, the Celine: My Heart Will Go On 2025 UK tour promises it will be “bigger and better than ever”.

Carlton Entertainment’s Kerry Carlton says: “The concert is a stunning celebration of the music of one of the greatest singers of our time.”

“The production features a talented cast of musicians and singers who lead audiences on a magical ride through four decades of hits,” says Kerry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During her long career, Celine amassed 200m sales and bagged herself an Academy Award, Golden Globe and several Grammies, earning herself the title ‘Queen of the Power Ballads’.

“Join us for an unmissable evening as we pay homage to the Queen of Power Ballads,” says Kerry. “Then, dance the night away with the glorious concert that is taking Europe by storm!”

Music lovers are encouraged to experience the ‘next-best-thing to the real artist’ and book their seats today.

But you can also win tickets to the show.

We have a pair of tickets to give away to see this fantastic show. Simply answer the question at the foot of this article to be in with a chance of winning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The concert is a stunning celebration of the music of one of one of the greatest singers of our time.

Experience the magic of one of the world's greatest iconic singers, Celine Dion, in this outstanding concert that has been captivating audiences across Europe for the past four years. Garnering critical acclaim and rave reviews, it has been described as a ‘powerhouse performance that delivers on every level’,

To stand a chance of winning a pair of tickets to see Celine - My Heart Will Go On, answer this simple question:

My Heart Will Go On was a million-selling hit for Canadian megastar:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celine Dion Bryan Adams Mike Myers

Send your answer to [email protected] with Celine: My Heart Will Go On and the venue’s name in the subject line by noon on January 31

The winner will be drawn at random and the editor’s decision is final. There is no cash alternative for the prize. The winner will be notified of their good fortune.