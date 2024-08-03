Win four tickets to comedy night at Doncaster pub featuring string of great stand-ups

Here’s your chance to have a great night out watching a string of top comedians in Doncaster – with a fantastic ticket giveaway.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We have teamed up with the organisers of an upcoming night at the Foresters Arms in Adwick to give away four FREE tickets for a night that’s guaranteed to be be packed with laughs.

To stand a chance of winning, all you have to do is comment on this story on the Doncaster Free Press Facebook page and a winner will be picked at random.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show on August 31 from 8pm will see four comics take to the stage – with Dominic Woodward, Liam Pickford, Kevin Daniel and Gavin Webster all taking to the mic.

Here's your chance to win tickets to a Doncaster comedy night.

Organiser Simon Young described the line up as “one of the best in the north of England” and added: "My ambition is to bring more comedy nights to Doncaster as it’s my love and passion.”

Tickets for the comedy night are priced at £15 – or £20 with food (scampi and chips of pie and peas) and they are available from behind the bar or on 07800 631 354.

Here’s all you need to know about the line-up

Dominic Woodward is a comedy dynamo known for his infectious energy and uproarious humour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a background in acting and a natural gift for storytelling, Woodward brings a unique blend of charm and charisma to the stage.

Hailing from the vibrant city of Manchester, his quick wit and engaging stage presence have earned him accolades from audiences and critics alike.

From hilarious anecdotes to spot-on impressions, Woodward's performances are a rollercoaster of laughs that leave audiences wanting more.

With a blend of wit and whimsy, Liam Pickford is a comedic force to be reckoned with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hailing from the UK, Pickford's dry humour and offbeat observations have earned him a dedicated following on the comedy circuit.

His unique take on everyday life and his knack for finding humour in the mundane make him a standout performer. Whether he's riffing on pop culture or sharing hilarious anecdotes from his own life,

Pickford's sharp comedic timing and distinct delivery never fail to leave audiences in stitches.

Originally from Glasgow, Kevin Daniel has spent his working life in the corporate world of low finance and recently decided to venture into the realms of stand-up comedy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite only starting to perform comedy in June of 2019, Kevin has already been nominated for Best Newcomer at the Midlands Comedy Awards and a finalist in numerous New Comedian Competitions.His warm and honest storytelling style deals with the daily trials and tribulations of a man trying to survive life unscathed.

"Kevin is probably one of the hottest properties on the Midlands circuit right now. Having started only a few years ago he's stormed his way onto the upper echelons of the circuit with his outrageous storytelling techniques that will leave you wanting more" Doorstep Comedy (Adam O'Reardon)

"I'd heard great things about Kevin before I booked him and he didn't disappoint. A hilarious new act with all the confidence and assurance of an act with years of experience. A great fit for any line up" Giggleshack (Colin Havey).

Meet Gavin Webster, the comedy veteran with a razor-sharp wit and a penchant for delivering laughs in droves. Hailing from the North East of England, Webster's quick-fire humour and deadpan delivery have made him a beloved figure in the UK comedy scene.With a knack for observational comedy and a talent for weaving hilarious stories, Webster effortlessly commands the stage, leaving audiences roaring with laughter.

From his clever wordplay to his irreverent take on life's absurdities, Webster's comedy is as smart as it is side-splitting.