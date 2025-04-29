Win a pair of tickets to Rhythm of the Dance at Doncaster Dome.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One lucky Doncaster Free Press reader is in for an unforgettable night out.

We’re giving away a pair of tickets to see the internationally acclaimed Rhythm of the Dance - returning to the UK as part of its 26th year of global touring.

Experience the magic of Irish tradition brought to life with electrifying energy!

Rhythm of the Dance features world-class musicians playing live on stage, star vocalists singing from the heart, and world champion dancers performing breathtaking choreography at lightning speed.

This mesmerising show promises a whirlwind journey from Ireland’s ancient roots to the vibrant, modern culture of today.

The lucky winner will be able to take a guest to this fantastic show at Doncaster Dome on July 20, 2025.

Don’t miss your chance to immerse yourself in a spectacular celebration of music, dance, and Irish spirit—right here in Doncaster.

How to Enter

For a chance to win, simply answer the following question:

How many years has Rhythm of the Dance been touring the world?

Email your answer, along with your name and contact details, putting ‘ROTD Comp’ in the subject box to [email protected] by the closing date of Friday June 13 at 4pm.

Tickets are also available to buy now, so even if you’re not our lucky winner, you can still enjoy an incredible evening, visit https://www.dclt.co.uk/whats-on/

Good luck! Get ready to be swept away by the Rhythm of the Dance!